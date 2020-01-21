What is an emergency fund and why do you need one?

advertisement

Maybe you ask yourself what an emergency fund is and why do you need one?

Carl Carlson, CEO of Carlson Financial said simply, an emergency fund is for unplanned expenses or loss of income.

advertisement

You may have a watertight budget and are good at sticking to it, but if something unexpected happens, even the best plans can be destroyed. Some examples can be an expensive repair of your house, need a new car, medical bills. Perhaps all your expenses remain the same, but you suddenly find that you are out of work or unable to work. Can you cover your bills?

A general rule of thumb is that you must have three, six or nine months of expenses. For many of us, that can make a big difference in how much we have to save.

Carlson said that there are many factors that play a role in this, a simple consideration is: are you married and / or do you have a two-income family? If so, the chance that you will lose both sources of income at the same time is low, so someone in this scenario may need a smaller cushion than a single-income household. If you get the highest income from the comparison, how much do you have a deficit?

For someone who has already made his budget, that should be easy enough to find out. Owning a house is a big factor. Most people who have owned a house for a longer period of time will probably tell you that it can become expensive very quickly. If there is something you know you may need to replace or repair in the near future, save it as soon as possible. If not, find out what amount you want to have available in case. If you don’t have a house, you can probably get away with less fun on a rainy day.

An insurance policy can affect the amount you need to save, Carlson said. Many of these risks are insurable, but there are almost always costs. Consider your coverage for car, health, home and the disabled and what you could pay the most out of your own pocket. For example, if you have a highly deductible health plan, you may have to pay more than $ 7,000 from your own pocket before the insurance makes a contribution. What if you can no longer work because of this health problem? Do you have disability insurance and, if so, when can you collect it the quickest?

It requires a little thought, but it is thinking that you will be happy that you did if one of these things happened.

The majority of Americans did not save anything for these rainy day scenarios – don’t be one! Put this at the top of your resolution list for the new year.

.

advertisement