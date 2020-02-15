SAN FRANCISCO – That’s why most people don’t have a Real ID license: long lines at DMV.

The Real ID Act comes into force on October 1, which means that Americans must have proper ID to fly in commercial aircraft.

But does this mean that those without a Real ID-compliant license or ID are not allowed to fly?

It turns out that a Real ID driver’s license with the correct documentation is not required, starting with a passport.

“I do not personally recommend that people bring their passport to the TSA checkpoint for domestic flights,” said Lorie Dankers of TSA. “The risk of losing or damaging your passport is too great.”

VIDEO: Here are the other IDs you can fly with if you don’t have a real ID.

Dankers said that a passport card is often a better way.

A passport card is the same size as a driver’s license, so it can be easily inserted into wallets. It’s a kind of “Pass Lite”.

State Department passport services representative Jared Tharp said the passport card is easy to carry and an acceptable form of identification for domestic flights and more.

“The use of a card is generally intended for land and sea travel, so you cannot board an international flight with a passport card,” said Tharp. “A passport book would be good for everything.”

The price is right too – much cheaper than a normal passport.

“When we talk generally about an adult passport book, the books cost $ 110,” he said. “If you’re talking about an adult card, the cost is $ 30.”

VIDEO: This is how you can determine whether your driver’s license is a real ID or not.

The card is valid for 10 years for adults, just like a passport book.

“I think when people know they have options, it’s not just one thing, it’s a variety of ways because it gives you the opportunity to do the best for you,” said Dankers.

