People on social media share stories of how various airlines, including British Airways, Delta and Emirates, are rerouting and not landing their Lagos flights to Accra, Ghana Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA),

The Twitter user @iKillCuriosity informed the passengers that a British Airways flight from London to Lagos was canceled and the passengers were unloaded in Ghana instead.

The document mentions “bad weather” at Lagos airport and “operational restrictions” as reasons for the cancellation of the flight.

Passengers were advised to find their own travel arrangements to Lagos.

Imagine flying to Lagos and British Airways decides to unload you to Ghana instead … that's literally three countries away !!!

Writer, Molara Wood quoted the tweet and said British Airways is not the only airline affected. The passengers were unloaded in Ghana and Dakar, she said, and this had to do with "security problems at MMIA". "Fog", "no landing lights".

Not just BA. Many international flights affected. Passengers heading for Lagos have been stranded in places like Accra and Dakar where their flights have been rerouted and stalled, and this has to do with a security issue at MMIA. "Fog", "no landing lights". A scandal.

Other Twitter users report that there are no landing lights at Lagos airport and that local airlines also cancel flights.

Local airlines also cancel flights. Especially after Calabar. Flights to Calabar were rerouted to Uyo several times this year.

The ILS (Instrument Landing System) does not appear to be calibrated, so aircraft cannot land in poor visibility.

Instead of spending @hadisirika money on it, he wasted starting an airline.

We cannot really understand simple basics under Buhari.

