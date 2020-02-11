Playing hide and seek, playing ball or running toy cars, painting, singing … everything! Play, play, play with your children. According to science, this is one of the best ways to help your little ones develop – and yourself!

A Princeton study

We already know that playing helps children grow, develop creativity, take on certain roles and face the world. And it turns out that playing with mom and dad creates a special connection between the child and the adult. A Princeton University study has just confirmed this.

Xavier Mouton / Unsplash | CC0The Princeton study is a breakthrough in neuroscience.

According to this study, the brains of parents and children synchronize when they play and make eye contact. And it helps in the development of both, because with this synchronization it is not always the adult who “leads” the game.

We already knew that skin-to-skin contact that begins after birth – presses them against our bodies from the moment they enter the world – and helps them develop emotional security and self-confidence every day when they hug them and kiss.

A new discovery

Now we know that playing with children creates a unique and strong bond beyond the game. It benefits both the adult and the baby, as Princeton University has just concluded that both the adult and the child’s brain, even if the child is only an infant, have increased neuronal activity.

New Africa – ShutterstockYour and your child’s brain will sync when you play.

This is the first study to examine how the brain interacts between parents and children when playing. An important discovery is that there is similar neuronal activity in both cases. The research, the team said in a press release, was conducted at the Princeton Baby Lab, where university researchers study how children “learn to see, speak, and understand the world.”

“Neural synchronization” between parents and children

“Previous research has shown that adults’ brains synchronize when they watch movies and hear stories, but little is known about how this” neuronal synchronicity “develops in the early years of life,” explains Elise Piazza. Piazza, the first author of the article to describe the research, is an associate scientist at the Princeton Neuroscience Institute (PNI).

Piazza and her co-authors say that “neural synchronicity has important implications for social development and language learning.”

According to the researchers, this is surprising since the synchronization takes place in the prefrontal cortex of the brain, in which “learning, planning and executive functions” take place. It is a region of the brain that has not previously been thought to develop significantly in early childhood.

FamVeld – ShutterstockYou may not suspect that your baby is guiding your brain when you play with it, but the Princeton study shows that this happens and is beneficial for both parents and children.

Babies responsible

One thing that has surprised researchers is the leadership that even small babies can take on.

“We were also surprised that the infant’s brain often ‘led’ the adult’s brain by a few seconds, suggesting that babies are not only getting passive input, but that adults may be led to the next point they will focus on : What toys to pick up, what words to say, ”says Lew-Williams, co-director of the Princeton Baby Lab.

“During communication, the adult and the child seem to form a feedback loop,” continues Piazza. “That said, the adult brain seemed to predict when the babies would smile, the infant’s brain would expect when the adult used more” baby talk, “and both brains tracked eye contact and attention to toys.”

When you pause to think about everything that happens when you play with a toddler, it’s incredible!

Multiple uses

The results of this report open up exciting opportunities for further research. Applications range from working with children with autism to optimizing language learning from a very early age. However, there is no need to go to a large university laboratory to get amazing results. Now that we know how good it is to play with our kids, we want to do more of it!