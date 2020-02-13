It is much more likely that many people will remember Keith Coogan because of his childhood roles, since at some point he was a popular and very recognizable face. But he is still there today, though many of the youngest generations may not remember him or understand why those of us who have watched him are excited to learn that he is still there. Keith is one of those actors who appear to have played a major role in show business since he was two and have become increasingly popular as a teenager. One of his best lines in a movie came when he was 21 and still played the role of a teenager, which worked thanks to the fact that he looked pretty young at the time. When someone remembers the film Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead, Keith coined one of the most iconic lines of the era when he said, “The dishes are done, man!”. Of course, many of us remember that he and his friends fired the dishes after his older sister, played by Christina Applegate, told him to do the housework. While the film was a film that may have gained a little cult, it was otherwise lost to film history, as it was a bit combative in many ways, but produced a few laughs along the way.

As I mentioned earlier, Keith is still there and even appeared as himself in the recently released film Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, which is probably hard to notice since this film, like the first Jay and Silent Bob film, does is full of stars from one end of the spectrum to the next. But Keith maintained his place in show business by working directly on DVD films and staying the same way as many others who managed to get started in the 80s and 90s. In the event that someone forgot it, he actually played the voice role of the young death of The Fox and the Hound, a Disney classic that many people may not remember at the time, even though it was one of the most tragic and touching stories in the vault. If you look at Keith’s resume, it’s easy to find out that he was able to act alongside some of the best names in the industry at times, but somehow faded into the background after he got older. His name still means something to many people, since like many others he is part of our childhood, he helped make it entertaining in certain places, and was there for some very amusing films, even if they weren’t Blockbusters exposed.

It’s hard to say what his fortune is, but Keith is still living this life and has a good time that is easy to believe that he is not doing too badly because he is still working and is still considered a name enough now and then play in a new film. Like so many of his time, he’s become one of those people that you can’t help but think he’s popular thanks to nostalgia, but otherwise it could be old news, or worse, no news at all. It’s interesting to think about how older actors like Keith get along and how they continue to get jobs, but it’s also nice to see that he and many others haven’t faded completely since he just thought about the films he brought with him many good memories. One of them comes from Adventures in Babysitting, in which Elisabeth Shue played the main role together with Keith and some other well-known actors of the time. This film was undoubtedly one of the funniest of the era and one of the most child-friendly as it was just so toned down that the story seemed to have some dangerous moments and still gave the kids the opportunity to escape and eventually return home safe and sound. To say that Keith was a big part of this project is more than accurate since he played the role of the child who wanted to impress his babysitter who naturally seduced Elisabeth Shue and suffered a big case of puppy love that obviously couldn’t be done anywhere but made it much easier for him to relate to him. So all in all it is hopeful that we will continue to see Keith do what he does and that he will continue to have success in his career as it is always fun to see a face from the past.