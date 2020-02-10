If you remember who Ilan Mitchell-Smith is, you will probably only remember him for a film and a film, because Weird Science was the place where he really excelled and it is still one of the many films that people remember that day. It’s also one of the best for its content, which would likely be banned thanks to some of the more racy elements, and because it was also a film in which Bill Paxton was seen as one of his most memorable characters. You could say that Ilan came and went when it came to the level of awareness he was enjoying because he hadn’t lasted too long and never really outperformed in Weird Science. He stayed there until about 1991 and has even had a few performances since then, but for the most part he was retired and wrote more than anything. For a man whose initial passion was ballet, Ilan started playing fairly quickly when he was discovered. At 12, he became one of the 80s products, although he didn’t go much further. He is still fairly easy to find these days, but it is more likely that people will remember him less than when he and Anthony Michael Hall played two lovable nerds who decided to start their own wife with a computer program.

If we add up all the actors who started in the 80s and split that number into those who became famous later and retire from business and do their own thing after a while, it is likely that the latter number will continue to increase for one A while, even if the former is meant to be quite tall too. Many actors who started decades ago either saw their fame steadily decline or stuck to it by doing parts that didn’t pay much attention to them, but at least kept them in life. Others did their part, tried it for a while, and then either continued because the fame never really came or it quickly peaked, and then the ground fell out and they never did anything really important again. That sounds hard to say, but it’s the unfortunate truth for some people because their best moments came on screen at a young age or during a movie or show that was particularly hot at the time.

Ilan definitely made a great movie if he could, but the truth is that Weird Science is probably no longer made these days, at least not in its original form. Given how much sexuality was evident in the film and how it was used, it’s easy to believe that many would describe the film as misogynistic and even sexist because it objectified women in several places. The funny thing is that Lisa was actually a lot more energetic and open-minded than people remember. So yes, it was “created” by young men who thought with their hormones and little else, but when it was created, it finally took command because the two who created it did not. There are still many elements in the film that would set a bad tone for many viewers, but given the development of the film and the results that were achieved in the end, it can be rightly said that Weird Science was just as empowering as it was it was sexist. While this is a strange statement, it definitely agrees with a lot of truth, since the leading female role was not a brainless fool who made the commands of her horny creators, but an intelligent being who made her own decisions and did her best to encourage her to be better men, the kind of men she knew they could be. Hopefully Maui Watch’s Barry Wurst II might agree with this feeling. That alone is reason enough to say that Ilan got involved in something that was somewhat dubious, but still great and ahead of its time, as it was a great advance for women in a very positive way.

There are probably a lot of people who think I would be crazy for such a view, but if you watch the film from front to back and keep an eye on more than just the sexist and negative moments, you can see exactly where they are Film turns around and becomes a positive and very powerful story. As for Ilan, it would be nice to say that he achieved fame and fortune afterwards, but at this point it sounds like he’s pretty happy where he is.