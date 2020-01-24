What happened to Ahmed after playing Jar Jar Binks?

advertisement

There’s a reason why Star Wars fans sometimes have such a bad reputation, and what happened to Ahmed Best, the actor who played Jar Jar Binks in the prequels, is just one of many reasons why some people blow their noses frizzy when they hear ‘diehard Star Wars’ fan’. As Meg Bucholtz of Looper reminds us, Jar Jar was absolutely annoyed when the prequels came out because he was considered a racist stereotype and a useless character because he was clumsy, spoke with a strange accent and didn’t seem to do much else than in Getting into trouble and then somehow luck getting his way out. Seriously, the character was kind of nonsense, but he was still a character who managed to become part of the story, even if he was a little overplayed and had a bit too much screen time. Jar Jar wasn’t the worst character ever created for Star Wars, but Ahmed’s life fell apart thanks to the fans who couldn’t keep her less pronounced emotions at bay. Some even joked that a Gungan genocide was needed to extinguish the Star Wars films of the aquatic species, and others even went so far as to attack Ahmed directly.

Believe it or not, there were fans who really liked Jar Jar, although they were hard to find due to the overwhelming hatred that was raised against the character. Michael Jung from Screenrant has something else to add to this idea. Many Star Wars fans have gone mad when it comes to what they accept and do not accept as part of the canon, and it hasn’t changed. A lot of hell has already been given to current actors, and of course Rian Johnson has been accused of ruining the entire franchise. I admit I’m not a fan of Johnson, but even as a Star Wars fan, it’s pretty petty and ridiculous to think that a person could destroy a franchise that took decades to build. He didn’t make the best film, it’s easy to admit, but he certainly didn’t bring the whole thing to a standstill. And Ahmed Best did what he ordered when he created a crazy and silly character who didn’t help much but was still there to help. Why people felt the need to put such hatred on the character and the man behind the mask is pretty difficult to think about, especially since they ended up watching the second and third episodes. But of course many “super fans” would justify this by saying that they watched the films for other reasons, and although it was difficult, they did their best to ignore Jar Jar. It wasn’t really difficult, because after The Phantom Menace most of what he has ever shown was in the animated series, and at this point there was no Ahmed Best to blame.

The fact that things got so bad that Ahmed was struggling with suicide is evidence that many people don’t know how to deal with their fiction and for one reason or another can’t find anything else has to do with their time. Marcus Gilmer of Mashable has more to do with it. Ahmed had to wrestle with the thought of killing himself just to bring the violent hatred and comments to a standstill, but luckily he is still there, although Jar Jar is still staining his career, as there is no shortage of people either now there who are ready to give him flak for it. One might think that a few decades would relieve the intense hatred enough to allow people to realize that Jar Jar is not a hateful racial cliché and certainly not the worst character that has ever come up with. But of course some people can’t let it go and there are still those who believe that the destruction of the franchise started with the prequels and culminated in The Last Jedi. There are even people who believe that the only “real” Star Wars films are part of the original trilogy. This kind of short-sighted behavior is really amazing, since it is usually the people who think they have woken up and can see more than the people around them, even though they actually have the worst case of tunnel vision. Making a person’s life unhappy because they haven’t enjoyed their character hasn’t “woken up” in the slightest, it’s a sign that a person has a close view of the world and has very little experience with it like that Things really work when it comes to show business or even life. So yes, Jar Jar wasn’t the biggest character and he was kind of embarrassing, but he’s part of the Star Wars canon now, so haters must finally step back and let it go.

