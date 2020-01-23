advertisement

What exactly is the strange rhubarb sculpture in Stratford?

Rhubarb in 2019

Long before it got the orbit, the Olympic Stadium, and the various other spheres of 2012, Stratford had another metallic landmark: the rhubarb.

It’s not officially called The Rhubarb. But it should be that way.

Its real name is “The Railway Tree” and it is supposed to symbolize the important history of the railway in the region. Stratford was not only a hub for several routes, but also the location of the Great Eastern Railway workshops. Hundreds of steam locomotives were built here in Victorian and Edwardian times.

We still call it rhubarb.

Rhubarb Gets Some Spiky Friends (2017)

The 10-meter-high work of art comes from Malcolm Robertson, who was also responsible for the spiral clock near Maryland station. It was built in 1996 at the intersection of Great Eastern Road and Broadway when it was the second most visited Stratford in the country. According to this site, the structure was supposed to hold trailers originally designed by the community off their arms, although this never happened.

How about rhubarb leaves instead?

The rhubarb in 2011.

The area around the railway tree has changed significantly in this quarter of a century. The arrival of the Olympic Park, Westfield, Javelin, DLR and Jubilee lines has changed this district beyond recognition.

Everyone left a great impression of the area, but we can say with certainty that nobody looks so much like rhubarb.

