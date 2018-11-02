What exactly is Suspiria trying to say about witches and feminism? We'll take it apart for you.

advertisement

A common thread that holds all this madness together is Guadagnino’s wish that the funny “Suspiria”, which was released across the country on Friday, is seen as a feminist horror film. The director told Yahoo that he intended it to be a “violent showcase of women’s artistic experience.” However, some critics have grappled with the violence and argued that it is not as good for women as he may think it is.

How exactly does Guadagnino use witchcraft to target patriarchy? Let us discuss in the format that “Suspiria” announces in its introductory text – “Six acts and an afterword.”

Act I: So where and when are we?

Our journey begins in October 1977, the year Dario Argento’s original “Suspiria” came out and members of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine hijacked a Lufthansa flight to Germany that same month to find out about the release of the detained Red Army faction negotiate leaders. Guadagnino keeps referring to this Cold War event, without incorporating it into the plot. This is expressly relevant only when a matron says that a desperate former student – Patricia (Chloë Grace Moretz), who suddenly disappears as the first of a few – could be part of the far-right militant group.

Perhaps Guadagnino wanted the audience to somehow draw a parallel between the radical group and the witches. Or he just put too much effort into feeling like 1977. Either way, there are a number of historical elements, including a Holocaust survivor – and Patricia’s psychiatrist – named Dr. Jozef Klemperer (Tilda Swinton, disguised as an old man). ,

Act II: The film tries to win back the label “witch” …

In a way, “Suspiria” shows witches like other Western works: women who band together to fight oppressive forces. There is an undercurrent of motherhood that runs through the film, and three ancient figures guide mythology: Mater Tenebrarum (mother of darkness), Mater Lachrymarum (mother of tears) and Mater Suspiriorum (mother of sighs), the last of which is served by the Markos Dance Academy Coven.

In real life, the term “witch” was used to discredit and silence women (e.g. the witch trials in Salem), but was also reclaimed by real and fictional witches alike. Such stories feel particularly relevant today when men who have been investigated for crimes have called “witch hunts!” To similarly discredit the less powerful.

Toppling patriarchy works a little differently in a story like “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” a recent Netflix series about a young witch (Kiernan Shipka) who hesitates to write her name in the Book of the Beast, one Kind of witch baptism. This would essentially require her to subject her soul to the Dark Lord or Satan, an undisguised representation of the patriarchy. In this way, it seems more feminist to break with her fellow witches than to stand by them.

Act III: And they seek revenge

The circle is particularly interested in Susie when she arrives at the academy, presumably because she can serve her, and therefore Mater Suspiriorum. This action culminates in a bloody climax that retrospectively illuminates what the coven has been trying to achieve all along.

But David Kajganich loads the script with allusions to the wider motivation of the circle, which is to come back to those who have wronged them. The only men in the film where Swinton plays a man are two policemen who are captivated and humiliated. At another point, a matron rebukes Klemperer because she doesn’t believe women who tell him the truth: “They tell them that they have delusions!”

Act IV: You are very powerful …

Guadagnino grants power to these women, which fits their feminist goal on paper. The power of witches knows no limits. Madam Blanc (also Swinton), the artistic director of the academy, can turn Susie’s dreams into bloody nightmares. You and the other matron can inflict injuries on dancers whenever and wherever they want – like in a particularly cruel scene where a dancer is completely mutilated. Which brings us to …

Act V: And do terrible things

Guadagnino told Jezebel that “true feminism is something that doesn’t shy away from the complexity of female identity.” The complexity of “Suspiria” means that women can be likeable characters if they are abused by a society that prefers men. but also terrible when the Academy students mysteriously disappear. But how Guadagnino deals with the latter is the argument.

Act VI: Wait a minute, is this film feminist?

Witches often use or inspire violence – their actions ultimately make this film a horror film. But some critics say it looks like a woman with great power is someone to be afraid of. The Washington Post’s Michael O’Sullivan put it this way:

“There is also a troubling, if unintentional, undercurrent of misogyny, which is expressed not only by the subject of witchcraft (a manifestation of men’s fear of the power of women, if there ever was one), but also by the frequent one Nudity and violent objectification of women’s bodies. In two scenes, female figures are grotesquely distorted by supernatural powers. There is a fine line between accusing the male gaze, as Guadagnino claims to have intended, and indulging in it. “

This polarizing fever dream of a film is likely to turn out to be “Mother!” From 2018, especially when it is being discussed whether its portrayal of feminism is successful. It can be exhausting! And so we turn to the Latin sentence from which Argento took the title of the film: “suspiria de profundis” or “sigh from the depth”.

