On Monday morning, the 75-year-old historian, businessman and colonel in the Israeli Air Force, Nadav Kaplan, will report to the Supreme Court in Jerusalem as the Supreme Court. This also applies to members of the Shin Bet Security Service, including “Roni”, the code name for the director of the agency’s cultural heritage department. In front of a jury of three judges led by Supreme Court President Esther Hayut, this group will attempt to go 63 years back into one of the most turbulent, delicate, and painful affairs in Jewish and Israeli history.

Shortly after midnight on March 4, 1957, Israel (Rudolf) Kastner – journalist, official of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and member of Mapai, the forerunner of today’s Labor Party – was shot and wounded outside his home in Tel Aviv. Less than two years earlier, the Jerusalem District Court had ruled that Kastner “sold his soul to the devil” by working with the Nazis. Kastner was taken to a city hospital, where he died a few days later in still mysterious circumstances.

Kaplan, who investigated the episode and made some discoveries regarding Shin Bet’s possible involvement in Kastner’s death, applied to the High Court to unseal documents that are still secret and are owned by Shin Bet and the Israel State Archive.

In its response to the High Court, which was published here for the first time, the state argues that the publication of the documents could still endanger national security decades after the affair. There is another problem. The state admits that there are many documents, and Shin Bet does not have the resources to review all documents before they are made public. According to the state, the material he hides about Kastner’s murder is so extensive and complex that dealing with him could “put a lot of strain on the work of the (Shin Bet) in fulfilling its mandate and performing its duties under the General Security Service Act. ”The state is ready to provide the court with further explanations,“ only ex parte behind closed doors. ”That is, without the historian striving to view the materials and understand why they are closed to the public.

Nadav Kaplan on the Tel Aviv street where Kaplan was shot in February 2020. Moti Milrod

Kaplan, who was born in Moshav Avihayil in 1945, served as a navigator in the Air Force and participated in Season 109 operational flights, headed the office of former IAF commander Benny Peled and headed the IAF’s planning department. He has called on his background, which has shared a number of military secrets, to show that “there is no justification in the world” to use security considerations to prevent historical research into a 63-year affair.

Eviatar Knoller, head of the Knoller & Co. law firm in Tel Aviv, who represents Kaplan in the case, adds: “After so many years, the security reasons don’t seem to be relevant.” According to Knoller, the information that would come would be that Embarrass security agencies, “but embarrassment is not a reason to hide, but an opportunity to learn and correct. After decades, you can tell the public what really happened. ”

Indeed, Kaplan believes that the state has something to hide, citing various clues that have been published over the years, as well as evidence it has gathered in historical research that it has carried out itself. The evidence suggests that Shin Bet may have been involved in the murder, possibly on behalf of the state.

Related articles

Latest news and analysis in your inbox

Thanks for signing up.

We have other newsletters that we think are interesting.

Click here

Oops. Something went wrong.

Please try again later.

try again

Thank you very much,

The email address you provided is already registered.

Conclude

The missing suspect

To understand the basis of these claims, one has to resort to Kastner’s controversial figure, the mention of which always starts the debate about his complicated behavior during the Holocaust. Kastner, one of the heads of the Budapest Aid and Rescue Committee, is said to have saved many Jews in historical research on the one hand, and worked with the National Socialists on the other – to an extent and under circumstances that have not yet been fully exposed. His critics admitted that the contract he signed with Adolph Eichmann made it possible to save 1,685 Jews who were released on a train instead of being sent to the gas chambers. They also complain that these lives were bought at the cost of killing hundreds of thousands of other Jews.

In addition to the questions surrounding Kastner and his motives, many questions remain that deal with the murder that shocked the country, and in particular the involvement of the Shin Bet. The right figure, who was a Shin Bet informant, Ze’ev Eckstein, who confessed and was convicted of murder, still claims that there was another man at the scene who was never arrested. Kastner’s family has also claimed in the past that someone attacked him at the entrance to his house. Kaplan became aware of these claims when researching Hungarian Judaism during the Holocaust in recent years. (His doctoral thesis at the University of Haifa was on Raoul Wallenberg). When he came across the unanswered questions in the Kastner affair for the first time, he decided to deal with it despite the many books, articles and documentation. When he dug deeper, he found that the state was still hiding a lot of material, so historical research was of course far from complete.

Kaplan’s curiosity increased after he received Kastner’s medical records from Hadassah Hospital on Balfour Street in Tel Aviv, where Kastner died 12 days after he was shot. He was able to speak to a laboratory assistant who worked in the surgical department where Kastner was hospitalized after his condition improved.

According to the material collected by Kaplan, which was not yet verified from other sources at the time, a nurse found Kastner dead in his bed with a pillow over his face and showed that a fight had taken place. When examining Kastner’s medical records, Kaplan said, “questions would be raised that would theoretically suspect that the records were to some extent rewritten.”

In order not to be drawn into the realm of theoretical conspiracies, Kaplan asked the Shin Bet to publish the material that would hopefully confirm or exclude the claims of his involvement in the murder.

“No technology was used in Kastner’s murder, the detection of which would endanger the security of the state,” says Kaplan, noting that Kastner was shot with a gun. He denies the allegation that Shin Bet employees, whose names could appear in secret documents, could be compromised. “The Shin Bet can publish the documents after the names of the people who may still be alive have been edited. The names themselves are not important, but the thing itself, ”he says. He asks the difficult question: “It may be that the State of Israel, the Prime Minister and the head of Shin Bet have decided on their own initiative to send someone to shoot Kastner and if they could not kill him, someone to Israel having sent? the hospital to make sure he was killed? “Could it be that they said that this man had to be silenced so that he didn’t talk?”

Israel Kastner.AP

What did Kastner know?

At this point we return to the Supreme Court, which in 1958 freed Kastner from the serious charges of cooperation with the National Socialists, which laid the basis for the murder of the Hungarian Jews. However, the court ruled that Kastner saved a Nazi war criminal from post-war punishment when he gave false evidence in favor of the man. The man, Kurt Becher, was responsible for the looting of Jewish property in the Holocaust and participated in negotiations with Kastner about saving Jewish life in exchange for goods.

Eventually, Becher became a millionaire and even did business with Israel, the nature of which was not fully publicized. From that day on, questions about the participation of Mapai, on whose ticket Kastner ran for the Knesset, in the reorganization of the name of the Nazi criminal by doing business with him remained unanswered. There were also questions about the fate of the property of the Hungarian Jews, which was looted by the Nazis and came into Becher’s hands, and perhaps from him to others.

“This is not a particularly good record for the party if it turns out that it has done business with the devil,” says Kaplan. In this context, he raises the currently unfounded presumption that Kastner was murdered by the state so that he would not reveal what he knew. “The state’s insistence on not disclosing the documents is scandalous and shows that the Shin Bet wants to hide something to avoid embarrassment if it turns out that he sent the Shin Bet to do it,” Kaplan said ,

As if that wasn’t enough, Kaplan also mentions that the three men convicted of Kastner’s murder were given a corner stone and two accessories and were released after Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion’s intervention in 1963. “This is also a point that raises many questions and has not yet been clearly addressed,” says Kaplan.

Yaara Winkler-Shalit, a lawyer at Knoller & Co. who is also working on the case, states that there is a trend in the world “to favor public interest in information for security reasons”. Recently, Winker-Shalit said there were thousands. In the United States, numerous documents on government and administration involvement in Afghanistan were published in the early 2000s, not the 1950s. “The world has changed and old security concepts are being replaced by new ones that correspond to a reality in which everything is documented, photographed and transmitted to the whole world in a matter of seconds.” cannot be hidden from the public. ”

On Monday, the High Court will also deal with another matter with similar characteristics: a petition from the University of Maryland historian Shay Hazkani (represented by Avner Pinchuk, lawyer from the Association of Civil Rights in Israel) to publish the Shin Bet documents Agency measures in the 1950s to suppress the protests of Mizrahi Jews in Israel. In this case, too, the state replied last week that “many documents have been found” but that “their publication still threatens the security of the state today”. In this case, too, questions arise that are behind the security of the state and are concerned about the impairment of the reputation of the Shin Bet.

A protest by Mizrahi Jews at Wadi Salib in Haifa, 1959. Sergeant Abraham Halpert

Kaplan and Hazkani hope to be able to crack this cloak of secrecy a little to help other scholars solve historical puzzles that still need to be solved. “An erroneous story is being written in Israel because historians have hidden huge amounts of documents that need to give their readers an unreliable picture of reality,” said Hazkani.