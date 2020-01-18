What does the Met Office say about the chances that Britain will be hit by the snow?

advertisement

The chances of a white Christmas are long gone (yes, we mentioned the C-word on January 17th), but what is the likelihood of snow falling in the coming weeks?

There has been much speculation as to whether the forecast will change, and it has been suspected that a “polar freeze” is on the way towards the end of the month

However, we would not yet advise digging out this sled because the Met Office has helped shape the upcoming weather.

Meteorologist Bonnie Diamond has stated that the reports are based on a two-week weather forecast.

For this reason, she told the Daily Star that this is actually too far away for an accurate forecast and that there are no signs of snow in the Met Office’s forecasting system.

Snow is reported to be on its way

(Image: Andrew Stuart)

She added that although it can always snow in winter, it probably only affects plateaus in northern parts of the country.

And that should be “quite normal” for January.

The latest forecast assumes that the cold weather will cover the country with ice-cold fog.

As a result, Public Health England triggers a cold weather alarm asking people to “prepare for cold weather conditions and pay attention to the most vulnerable”.

In Greater Manchester it will be mostly dry tomorrow (Saturday 18 January) with a lot of sunshine.

The sky remains clear overnight, with the expectation of a wide frost.

Beyond the weekend, frostier starts are expected, but it’s likely to get milder on Tuesday.

