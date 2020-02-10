DUBAI: The Oscars have always been a local affair. For the past 92 years, the Hollywood elite, the filmmakers of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science, have gathered in robes and tuxedos to walk on the red carpet past people they hang around in Los Angeles traffic, and to sit next to the people in whom they live the block and give awards to people they meet in the supermarket, that is, if they do their own shopping at all.

While the Academy Awards have always attracted attention to see the films that the industry itself considers to be the best, Hollywood has often had a hard time looking beyond its borders. Up until yesterday evening, when South Korea’s parasite triumphantly won the main prize, no non-English-language film Best Picture had won, although international cinema has advanced the art form since it was first produced by two French Mustachios brothers 125 years ago.

It was not until 1947, at the 18th Academy Awards, that international films were even recognized, and it was not until 1956 that the competition category “Best Foreign Language Film” was added, in which the works of the greatest directors in history such as Ingmar Bergman, Federico Fellini and Akira Kurasawa were relegated , South Korea has been nominating films for this category since 1962 and only received a nomination in 2019 – the year for which it finally won and the year in which films were no longer classified as a “foreign language” changed to “international films”.

Bong Joon Ho was also recognized as the best director. (AFP)

This change is of great importance – and may have loosened the mental block that had prevented major international films from receiving the highest award. After all, there is no “foreign language” in the film because the language of cinema is universal. It was clear when Bong Joon Ho, who was also awarded Best Director, quoted his hero and candidate Martin Scorsese in his acceptance speech. The film has always bridged cultures, and the fact that a barrier stood in the way of a full understanding of the breadth of the art form was nonsensical and unjust.

Now that Parasite, a film that is as specific in its cultural details as it is universal in income and class differences, has overcome this barrier, the world of international film can finally get the recognition it deserves and a bigger box office with it bring returns, and a wider audience. This means that the Oscars not only remain relevant as they deal with falling TV ratings worldwide, but also offer these films a platform that was previously only available to those in Hollywood’s club, which mostly consists of homogeneous, slowly diversifying members, of whom both filmmakers and fans benefit.

This bridge is also open to Arab cinema. Nadine Labaki’s capernaum found a large audience in China because his topics like parasites appeal far beyond the borders of Lebanon. This is a clear way forward. As long as a film can touch the truths of the human condition, it also has the right and the opportunity to receive the highest awards.

However, for Arab cinema to really evolve, it needs to receive greater public support in its own region rather than just hoping that international recognition will suffice. The greatest dialogue must first take place within, just like in the flourishing Korean film scene, where their own films outperform most international dishes. As actress Lee Jung-eun rightly highlighted in the thank you speech for Best Picture last night, it is primarily the passionate support at home that is driving the growth of the industry and creating great works of art like parasites as well as attracting audiences across the board World enables world.

