What does Maranatha mean?

“Maranatha” is an Aramean expression (not a word) that occurs only once in the New Testament, at the end of Paul’s first letter to the Corinthians.

Finding an Aramaic sentence in a Greek letter sent to a Greek church may seem strange, to say the least. But the expression had already become a kind of synthesis of the hope and spirit of the early church.

Actually, the sentence also appears in the tenth chapter of the Didaché, therefore clearly part of the tradition of the Apostolic Fathers. Some authors even claimed (for example, the deceased Benedictine John Main, inspired by the Conferences of St. John Cassian) because this is so short, was already used as an early equivalent formulation of the Eastern Jesus prayer: Lord Jesus Christ, Son of God, have mercy on me, a sinner. This prayer (regardless of the formula one chooses to use, either the “Jesus Prayer” or “Maranatha”), often repeated as part of personal ascetic practice, is appreciated by the spiritual fathers of most Christian traditions as a method of bringing about the Prayer of the Heart, considered the “unceasing prayer” that Paul advocates in his Letter to the Romans.

But what does the expression “Maranatha” mean? It depends on how the word / sentence itself is split. In fact, both options have different theological and spiritual meanings.

It is not entirely clear what the actual “original” formula could be, but whether we decide to read the sentence as Marana Tha, then the formula contains a vocative in addition to a verb in the imperative. That is, the sentence would read as the Lord asks (or even demands!): “O Lord, come!” This is indeed the type of expression that you encounter in the book of Revelation (Revelation 22,20) and in the end of Paul’s first letter to the Corinthians (1 Corinthians 16:22).

However, if we prefer to split the sentence as a saying Maran Atha, then the meaning changes radically: it becomes a confirmation, an expression of faith that clearly persists “Our Lord has come” an equivalent of the kind of claims one finds in Romans 10: 9 and 1 Corinthians 12: 3, where Paul confirms: “Jesus is Lord.”

In both cases, Maranatha is a confirmation of faith in the Lord who became man and lived among us (cf. John 1:14) and who will return. It is a messianic claim that expresses both the belief in the Incarnation and the expectation of the Parousia.

