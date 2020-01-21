What does it actually mean to 'love our enemies'?

advertisement

Loving your enemies is central to the gospel. This love is real and demanding, because nothing is being asked for it. Jesus has not romanticized or caricatured it in any way: “I say to you, love your enemies, do good to those who hate you” (Luke 6:27). And to make it even clearer, he included it in the beatitudes: “Blessed are you when people hate you, and when they exclude and revile you, and cast out your name as evil because of the Son of man!” (Lk 6:22).

The law of forgiveness replaces the law of retaliation

Jesus is of course not a masochist. He breaks the vicious circle of revenge and violence in favor of a respectful and benevolent love for someone’s enemy: “Bless those who curse you, pray for those who abuse you” (Lk 6:28). His life bears witness to this gift of love, especially the cross: “Father, forgive them; for they do not know what they do ‘(Lk 23:34). “I say to you who hear”: the disciple’s attitude is primarily to listen to Jesus with a docile heart and then to love in truth.

“I tell you, love your enemies.” Leave the old decree, “eye for an eye, tooth for a tooth” (see Lv 24:20) and implement the law of forgiveness that replaces the law of retribution. Jesus corrects the law and brings it to perfection. Every human life is holy. Murder, torture or wars no longer stop for this call to love your enemies.

Love someone’s enemies – mission (un) possible?

Why do our enemies love? Because God loves them and we are his children. Do we not all share the same Father who is “kind to ungrateful and selfish” (Lk 6:35)? His grace is beyond all resentment. But how can we love the person who has betrayed us, who has caused us harm? It is a difficult struggle to fight for yourself, but Jesus refers to our free will and shows us the way: “Have mercy, just as your Father has mercy. Don’t judge and you won’t be judged; do not judge, and you will not be sentenced; forgive and you will be forgiven ”(Lk 6: 37-38).

Quite a challenge! Christ gives us the honor to ask us to do it freely, despite our wounds and limitations. He trusts us. It is not impossible because He Himself accepted the same challenge. He knows that we are capable of it, provided that we let Him love us. To do this, He gave us His Spirit. So let us not be discouraged. The way to the Father is long, but forgiveness eases our step. Every day we become a little more merciful. Like father, like son and daughter!

Jacques Gauthier

