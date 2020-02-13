Arizona head coach Bobby Hurley will play a game for his team in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against UCLA on Thursday, February 6, 2020 in Tempe, Arizona. (AP Photo / Darryl Webb)

<noscript><iframe title="Bobby Hurley, Arizona State Head Basketball Coach" src="https://omny.fm/shows/doug-wolf/bobby-hurley-arizona-state-head-basketball-coac-13/embed" width="100%" height="180" frameborder="0"></noscript>This is not the case in the United States.

After the winning streak of men’s basketball in Arizona, Tempe is optimistic.

Nationally, some NCAA tournament models are looking for the Sun Devils in a way that could affect a March Madness potential offer.

ASU has won five of the last six games, including three Quadrant 1 wins.

Use the numbers to see the chances of the team winning the NCAA tournament using the ASU NCAA team sheet and other forecasting services.

58.7

According to TeamRankings, the probability that ASU will win the tournament increased by 2%. It’s modest growth, but this model believes the Sun Devils are likely to dance.

These opportunities have skyrocketed this month. Three months ago, TeamRankings ASU gave a 17% chance of winning the NCAA tournament. That is an increase of almost 240%.

53

ASU’s net ranking has not changed since last week. After the dismantling of UCLA and USC, it remains in 53rd place. It has risen by three places since January 28th. This was the ranking after ASU’s win against Arizona.

3

The Sun Devils now have three Quadrant One wins. They defeated Arizona with the No. 11 net home ranking, Washington, with the No. 61 net road ranking, and Oregon State with a net ranking of 66.

The home win over USC # 47 was a quadrant two win.

3, part two

ASU has three more Quadrant 1 games to play. It will compete against Stanford # 29 this week, play against Oregon # 25 at home the following weekend, and then compete against USC in Los Angeles.

ASU is currently 3-6 overall against Quadrant 1 teams.

64

ASU has the KenPom rating right at the beginning of the tournament. ASU sees this ranking more favorably than two weeks ago when the team was listed in 78th place.

22-5

To improve further, ASU has to win two teams that have formed a 22: 5 home record this season. Stanford is an opponent in Quadrant 1, but Cal’s brilliant 10-3 home record is marred by the terrible 0-0 away record. The bears are a quadrant three team, so a win wouldn’t do much, but a loss could hurt.

Follow @Logan_Newsman