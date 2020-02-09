The people in the Old Testament – from the patriarchs to the kings to the judges, prophets and people in general – fed on the flora and fauna of the semi-arid climate in which they lived.

Already in antiquity there was a rich trade between the areas of South Asia, Mesopotamia, Arabia, Palestine, Yemen, Egypt, East Africa and even East Asia, through which (along with many other goods) spices for food, nuts and dried fruit circulated as well as ointments and oils for religious and personal purposes.

Food and drink reflect the history and geography of a population and also reveal aspects of their culture and religion.

Vegetables, cereals (barley, wheat, oats and rye) and legumes as well as meat, fish, honey and milk have always been part of the biblical diet. Many people in this region and era had access to the necessary foods for a healthy and varied diet, as recommended by nutritionists today.

The Book of Exodus (3: 8, 13: 5) describes the Promised Land as a land where “milk and honey flow”. Fresh cow’s milk was not consumed much because it got bad too quickly. But it could be used to make spicy cheese, yogurt, lard, and other products.

The staple, however, was barley and wheat bread in the form of cakes of various sizes that were toasted on stones from the fire. The bread would have been similar to the barley bread shown above. Barley bread was also used for the miraculous multiplication of bread in John 6: 9.

After the fall when Adam and Eve ate the forbidden fruit, God said to them, “You will earn your bread with the sweat of your forehead” (Genesis 3:19).

In ancient times, bread was shared among the guests and broken with the hands. Wheat and barley grains were also eaten raw; Toasted grain served as a spice for meat and other dishes. When these grains were roughly ground, they were processed into semolina, which was very popular.

Lentils are another famous biblical dish. For a dish with lentils, Esau, the son of Isaac, the son of Abraham, sold his birthright to his brother Jacob, the great patriarch – also called Israel (Exodus 25, 27-34). Lentils were particularly valued for their nutritional properties. The Israelites also ate other legumes such as beans, millet, and chickpeas.

At the time of the patriarchs, kings and prophets, beetroot and potatoes were not known in Europe or the Middle East because they were brought from America much later.

Perhaps now that doctors and nutritionists are advising us to reduce sugar consumption, we can follow some of the eating habits of people in the Old Testament. For example, instead of using sugar to sweeten a dish or dessert, honey was used. Bees have been domesticated since the earliest times of human civilization. In the Old Testament, bees were kept and wild honey was highly valued. At that time people also used figs, dates, peaches and grapes as sweeteners.

There was a recipe that God gave to the prophet Ezekiel that consisted of a “mixed stew”. Yahweh recommended to the Prophet (Ezekiel 4: 9-12) to eat in his short captivity: “Wheat, barley, beans, lentils, millet, and oats. “In other words, a mixture of cereals and legumes.

legumes, nuts and seeds are rich in phytoestrogens and fiber. Experts recommend 4 to 5 servings a week. One serving consists of 2 tablespoons of seeds, 1/3 cup of nuts or half a cup of lentil or bean stew.

Grapes were already known in the time of Noah, who, due to his love of wine, was the first case of drunkenness recorded in the Bible (Genesis 9.24). Wine was a “must” at banquets, which often ended in drunkenness, as reported in the books by Esther (who made King Ahasverus drunk) and Judith (who encouraged King Holofernes to drink). These brave women used the drunkenness of the monarchs to save the people of Israel.

The typical diet of the Middle East in the first century included fruits like figs. We know that Jesus liked to eat figs based on the account in Mark 11: 12-14, where he searches for fruit on a fig tree to find none. He curses it.

The fruits include figs, peaches, sycamore figs and dates. Figs and peaches were allowed to dry, and once they were done, honey and almonds were put in, which was a very tasty delicacy.

Spices were also valued. Some were very expensive because they had to be imported from distant countries like China. Spices were not only spices, but were also used for cosmetic purposes and for religious rituals, including burials and embalming of bodies.

People who lived in biblical times also relied on hunting, fishing, and animal husbandry, as evidenced by the presence of herds of goats, sheep, cows, and references to deer hunting in the Bible. Fishing is also famous; For example, the book Tobit tells how the title character protected by the archangel St. Raphael caught a large fish in the Tigris (Tobit 6: 1-5).

We get a window on what King David ate thanks to the book of Samuel (2 Samuel 17: 28-29): “They brought … basins and earthenware vessels, wheat, barley, flour, dried grain, beans and lentils, honey and Quark, sheep and cheese from the herd so that David and the people can eat with him. “It was viewed as a royal dinner.