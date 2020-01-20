advertisement

“They’re brewing a toxic batch. This thing is bigger than the two of us.”

“A detective is investigating a monkey suspected of murder,” is the simple motto for David Lynch‘S new short film What did Jack do?and we suspect that’s all you need to know.

The 17-minute short film shows Lynch as a detective and a real monkey suspected of murder. Of course this is a David Lynch film and all in all the monkey speaks in a highly disturbing, human-like voice, and the whole thing was filmed in black and white, giving the strange gem the feel of a film noir.

advertisement

And yes, of course the murder monkey breaks into a song at some point. Of. Course.

Today January 20th is actually David Lynch’s birthday. What could be nicer than looking at his latest gift to all of us? You can currently only find it on Netflix.

Click here to see what Jack did. as soon as possible.

advertisement