advertisement

Good or bad, Netflix has created an immediacy for contemporary film in all of its cinematic controversy. The studios are no longer tied to marketing plans, and the authors are no longer limited to platform barriers. Be it the undoubtedly terrible Cloverfield Paradox, which is released immediately after a Super Bowl advertisement on Netflix, or David Lynch’s (very) current “What did Jack do?”, A criminal interrogation between a monkey and the director himself.

On the occasion of his 74th birthday, which Lynch celebrated in a way that only he could celebrate, he interviewed and interrogated a talking monkey named Jack. For all of his monochrome fur, Jack is an adorable figure with an older, senile, dreamy border tone that resembles the dwarf of the Twin Peaks. Even though the talks were stiff and seemingly deadlocked, Lynch keeps the situation going and offers an interesting, if completely bizarre, back and forth.

This creates an otherworldly essence, a cross-reality peepshow in David Lynch’s “Zootopia”. As with many of Lynch’s surreal works, the indecisiveness of laughing or crying leads to a kind of recoil. Jack’s manic, anthropomorphic ramblings quickly change from charming to oddly creepy, all before his problems go into a bizarre but purely lynchic song. Despite his nature, Jack’s appearance is strangely melancholic, like a once famous movie star who got lost. As far as we know, this may well be the case in this eerie reality; a theory that is accentuated by the inclusion of “Jack Cruz” as “self” in the credits.

advertisement

The film ends when Jack chases after his lover, a chicken called Toototabon, who was brought to life in Jan Svankmajer’s inspired stop motion. Lynch follows quickly and Jack’s fate has disappeared from the screen. Even if little can be inferred from this stylistic experimental summary, Lynch’s prominence “What did Jack do?”

The surrealist pioneer is back, if only for a short time.

(MORE) – David Lynch explains how transcendental meditation can help us be creative

Remarks

advertisement