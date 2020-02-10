In the good old days before 2017, when many Californians paid little or no attention to the monthly maintenance fee for their electricity bills, most customers believed that their money was being spent on securing a reliable power supply.

In fact, much of the maintenance money collected by major utilities like Pacific Gas & Electric Co., Edison in Southern California, and San Diego Gas & Electric over six decades went to executive and other items that were never approved by government regulators.

This was happening, the California public utility commission said at the time, because it lacked the staff to fully inspect these companies’ books and allow their thousands of miles of overhead lines to go with them.

Things changed after the massive forest fires that started in the fall of 2017, when state inspectors started fingering utility lines as the ignition points of more and more flames. Much of this would probably not have happened if the maintenance money had been spent correctly.

Now that PG&E is on the bankruptcy court and Edison is only a forest fire or two away from a similar fate, a remarkable report mainly tells how much the maintenance allowance paid by consumers could have done if it had been spent on real estate would have been.

This document was written by PG&E and answered questions from District Court judge William Alsup about his device inspections before and during the multiple Public Safety Power Shut-Offs (PSPS) the large company had inflicted on millions of customers last fall.

In the meantime, on February 19, lawmakers will first examine whether the PUC is able to regulate the security efforts of the utilities. “Government incompetence is part of the story,” said Democratic MP Adam Gray from Merced.

PG&E, America’s largest private utility company, intentionally cut power three times in October alone when it was feared that dry and windy conditions combined with its faulty equipment could cause even more fires. Surely there are strong signs that despite these blackouts, a PG&E mast could have triggered the massive Kincade fire in the North Bay region.

Regarding this revealing PG&E report, the company’s inspectors identified at least 218 maintenance-related issues that could have caused a fire if the devices in question were live during the dangerous conditions that led to shutdowns. There have been cases of rusted screws that could have broken in strong winds, and many cases of likely vegetation damage, to name just two.

These points amount to the assumption that PG&E could not safely service its equipment even in the worst crisis in its history. They also raise important questions that Alsup – the supervision of PG & E’s probation after his negligent conviction for damage during the 2010 San Bruno natural gas pipeline disaster – should pose.

One is whether the proper use of maintenance money that had failed in the past could have prevented one of the recent major fires. Another issue is who approved the misuse of this money and what penalties should be imposed on them. No one has yet received a criminal penalty for a pension claim, including PG & E’s role in the death of at least eight people in San Bruno.

A third question is whether other California utilities have also neglected their own maintenance tasks. Certainly, Edison equipment has played an important role in several large fires that have done almost as much damage as those caused, at least in part, by PG&E equipment. And what about SDG & E, which created PSPS practice in 2018 to prevent further financial disasters from companies, like the hundreds of millions of dollars of damage that followed the 2007 witch fire in the San Diego suburbs were found?

All of these questions need to be resolved before PG & E’s fate can possibly be decided fairly before a bankruptcy judge. The proposed plans for the future of the company range from Wall Street to government bailouts to demolition and sale of parts of the company to make it and all of the state’s other investor-owned utilities into one large state-owned company.

If the result is fair for both customers and shareholders, the PG&E equipment report could appear as a historical document that will transform future energy supplies across California and make them safer.

