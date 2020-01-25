What community development district am I in?

advertisement

Have you ever wondered what community development district you live in here in The Village? Here is a short reference list:

Alden Bungalows @ Collier 10

Alhambra 2

Amelia 6

Antrim Dells @ Collier 10

Ashland 5 B

Belle Aire 3

Belvedere 5

Bonita 7

Bonnybrook 5

Bradford 13

Briar meadow 4

BRIDGEPORT

Creekside Landing 8

Cabanas 8

Edgewater Bungalows 6

Mionasee 5

Lake Shore Cottages 6

Lake Sumter 6

Laurel Valley 8

Miona Shores 6

Buttonwood 8

Calumet Grove 4

Caroline 6

Charlotte 9

Chatham 4

Chatham @ Soulliere 4

Chitty Chatty 13

Necklace 10

Country Club Hills LC

De Allende 1

De La Vista 1

De Luna 12

Del Mar LC

DeSoto 12

Dunedin 10

Duval 7

El Cortez LC

Fenney 12

Fernandina 9

Gilchrist 9

Glenbrook 3

Spanish spring villas LC

Vista Lago Villas LC

Vista Sonoma Villas LC

HACIENDA

Units 7, 8 and 9 1

Hadley 7

Harmeswood by Belle Aire 2

Hemingway 7

Hickory Head Hammock 1

Hillsborough 10

Hyde Park @ Charlotte 10

LaBelle 10

Lake Deaton 10

Lake Ridge 8

La Reynalda LC

Largo 6

La Zamora LC

Liberty Park 5

Linden 12

Lynnhaven 5

Mallory Square 6

Marsh Bend 12

McClure 12

Mira Mesa LC

Mission Hills at Hacienda 9

Monarch Grove 12

Orange Blossom Gardens Lake County

Osceola Hills 10

Osceola Hills at Soaring Eagle 10

Palo Alto 1

Palo Alto unit 21 2

Pennecamp 8

Piedmont 4

Pine Hills 11

Pinelles 9

Pine Ridge 11

Poinciana 5

Polo Ridge 3

Rio Grande 1

Rio Ponderosa 1

Rio Ranchero 1

Sabal Chase 6

Sanibel 9

Santiago 2

Santo Domingo 2

Silver Lake LC

Springdale 4th

St. Charles 8

St. James 8

Summerhill 3

Sunbury of Glenbrook 3

Sunset Pointe 5

Sunset Ridge at Sunset Pointe 5

Tall trees 6

Tamarind Grove 8

Tierra Del Sol 1

Valle Verde LC

Virginia Trace 6

Winifred 5

Woodbury 4th

