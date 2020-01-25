What community development district am I in?

Have you ever wondered what community development district you live in here in The Village? Here is a short reference list:
Alden Bungalows @ Collier 10
Alhambra 2
Amelia 6
Antrim Dells @ Collier 10
Ashland 5 B
Belle Aire 3
Belvedere 5
Bonita 7
Bonnybrook 5
Bradford 13
Briar meadow 4
BRIDGEPORT
Creekside Landing 8
Cabanas 8
Edgewater Bungalows 6
Mionasee 5
Lake Shore Cottages 6
Lake Sumter 6
Laurel Valley 8
Miona Shores 6
Buttonwood 8
Calumet Grove 4
Caroline 6
Charlotte 9
Chatham 4
Chatham @ Soulliere 4
Chitty Chatty 13
Necklace 10
Country Club Hills LC
De Allende 1
De La Vista 1
De Luna 12
Del Mar LC
DeSoto 12
Dunedin 10
Duval 7
El Cortez LC
Fenney 12
Fernandina 9
Gilchrist 9
Glenbrook 3
HACIENDA
Spanish spring villas LC
Vista Lago Villas LC
Vista Sonoma Villas LC
HACIENDA
Units 7, 8 and 9 1
Hadley 7
Harmeswood by Belle Aire 2
Hemingway 7
Hickory Head Hammock 1
Hillsborough 10
Hyde Park @ Charlotte 10
LaBelle 10
Lake Deaton 10
Lake Ridge 8
La Reynalda LC
Largo 6
La Zamora LC
Liberty Park 5
Linden 12
Lynnhaven 5
Mallory Square 6
Marsh Bend 12
McClure 12
Mira Mesa LC
Mission Hills at Hacienda 9
Monarch Grove 12
Orange Blossom Gardens Lake County
Osceola Hills 10
Osceola Hills at Soaring Eagle 10
Palo Alto 1
Palo Alto unit 21 2
Pennecamp 8
Piedmont 4
Pine Hills 11
Pinelles 9
Pine Ridge 11
Poinciana 5
Polo Ridge 3
Rio Grande 1
Rio Ponderosa 1
Rio Ranchero 1
Sabal Chase 6
Sanibel 9
Santiago 2
Santo Domingo 2
Silver Lake LC
Springdale 4th
St. Charles 8
St. James 8
Summerhill 3
Sunbury of Glenbrook 3
Sunset Pointe 5
Sunset Ridge at Sunset Pointe 5
Tall trees 6
Tamarind Grove 8
Tierra Del Sol 1
Valle Verde LC
Virginia Trace 6
Winifred 5
Woodbury 4th