President Donald Trump returns to Arizona for a rally at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix on Wednesday.

The “Keep America Great” event is Trump’s first election visit to the 2020 election cycle.

Arizona, historically a Republican stronghold, is considered a battleground state in this year’s elections. While Republican President Mitt Romney promoted Arizona by 9 percent in 2012, Trump won Arizona by 3.5 percent in 2016.

At the rally, Trump will speak about the economy, its politics, and job creation, according to Sarah Matthews, Trump campaign’s spokeswoman for the press.

Here you will find everything you need to know before the rally on Wednesday.

When does Trump speak in Phoenix?

Trump is expected to take the stage at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum at 7 p.m.

Ahead of the event, Trump and other GOP hits will be taking part in a sold-out “Rally Photo Opportunity” worth $ 2,800 per person.

Where’s the Veterans Memorial Coliseum?

The address is 1826 W. McDowell Road, Phoenix. Trump previously appeared in the Colosseum on June 18, 2016.

How can I get in to see the speech?

If you want to see the President in person, you have to register on Trump’s campaign website. Tickets are free, but individuals must verify their phone number. Each phone number is limited to two tickets.

The doors will open at 3:00 p.m. according to the Trump campaign.

What if I can’t get in?

The Trump campaign typically broadcasts or transfers the operations to the crowded crowd.

Who will still be there

The rally takes place during a congress break when members of the congress usually return to their home districts.

Senator Martha McSally, R-Ariz. will attend the event. She has become a trusted ally of Trump and faces a tough election campaign this year against Democrat Mark Kelly, a retired NASA astronaut.

MEP Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., MEP David Schweikert, R-Ariz., And MEP Debbie Lesko, R-Ariz., Confirmed to the Republic of Arizona that they will attend the event. According to Heather Smith, Lesko’s spokeswoman, Lesko was a member of the Trump impeachment team and will play a speaking role at the rally.

MP Andy Biggs, R-Ariz, told the republic that he would participate.

Republican Arizona Party leader Kelli Ward could also play a role in the rally.

What can you expect outside the Colosseum?

Fans will likely be in front of the Coliseum on Wednesday morning. Participants can expect long queues because entry is subject to availability and the security process is similar to airport security.

Will there be demonstrators?

As of Friday, neither the Arizona State Fair nor the Arizona Department of Administration had received applications for a protest. However, there are at least a few protest events on Facebook that indicate that anti-Trump protesters will be on site.

Will there be road closures?

Until Friday, there were no planned road closures in connection with the rally. Residents and rallyers, however, should monitor Phoenix’s community social media platforms for updates, Phoenix spokeswoman Julie Watters said.

Are there parking spaces for the rally?

Participants can park at the Arizona State Fairgrounds, which includes the Colosseum. The cost is $ 10, cash only.

What about public transportation?

Light rail and buses are scheduled to run their normal routes on Wednesday, said Susan Tierney of Valley Metro.

Rallyers can take the Veterans Memorial Coliseum on the following bus routes: Route 15 (15th Avenue); Route 17 (17th Avenue); and Route 19 (19th Avenue).

To connect from the light rail, participants can get off at one of the following stations: 19th Avenue / Camelback Road station (and transfer to Route 19 bus to the south) or McDowell Road / Central Avenue station and transfer to Route 17 to the west (McDowell Road).

Travelers can plan their trips and view transit routes and times on valleymetro.org or by calling Valley Metro Customer Service at 602-253-5000.

Will the area be safe?

The Veterans Memorial Coliseum is a government facility, so the Arizona Department of Public Safety will take over the safety of the rally. DPS spokesman Bart Graves informed the republic that his department plans to open a website that contains information about Trump’s visit. Graves said the website will be released sometime on or after Monday.

After the speech

Trump is expected to appear on Thursday with Senator Cory Gardner, R.-Colo., In Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Like McSally 2020, Gardner faces a competition.

