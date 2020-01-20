What can fans expect from Ladamian Webb?

advertisement

Chop Chat’s Sam Tschida breaks off what fans of La’Damian Webb should expect.

The state of Florida received a huge commitment from JUCO on Saturday, which La’Damian Webb supported. As a three-star student, Webb spent a season at Jones County Junior College after originally choosing the state of Mississippi in 2018.

After three seasons remaining, Webb is a welcome addition to the FSU. We have broken down what his commitment to the program means here.

Fans should look forward to another new addition to the running back space, especially Webb, which Tallahassee brings with it many awards. He was named the second JUCO All-American team in Jones County last season and averaged 6.0 yards per carry for the Bobcats. In high school, Webb was a top three-star hit that was called Mr. Football in Alabama.

With all the awards and the hype surrounding the engagement, Seminole fans of Webb in Tallahassee should expect the following.

depth

First of all, Webb provides important and instant information to walk back. With the departure of Cam Akers and several transfers in the past two years, the run back definitely lacks depth. As of 2020, the FSU will only have three scholarships Khalan Laborn and Anthony Grant Return, plus the addition of four stars Lawrance Toafili, The Noles also bring transfer Jashuan Corbin from Texas A&M, and have two stud walk-ons in Deonte Sheffield and Treshuan Ward.

While it seems that the rewind position is quite stacked, it is very close to getting thin. Anthony Grant has spent most of the last season outside the team, and while he has a lot of talent, it remains to be seen if he will be a serious contributor. Laborn is incredibly talented, but has been dealing with injury issues since the start of the 2018 season. Corbin may not be eligible immediately, and there is no guarantee that Sheffield and Ward will make serious contributions.

Four-star signer Lawrance Toafili will be a true freshman with no college experience.

For this reason, the commitment of Webb is important. It offers instant and guaranteed depth, with Corbin’s eligibility still in question. It also helps with possible transfers before the start of the season and in the event of injury.

competences

Webb is a bit small, stands at 5’8 and weighs 190, but shows a unique mix of speed and strength. Here’s a snippet from a run against the Mississippi Gulf Coast, number 4 in last season’s junior college.

Here we can see how Webb flaunts his skills. He takes the delayed handover and uses high speed to quickly ascend to the center. Webb is then able to break multiple duels and handle multiple extra yards. It compares a little more with Laborn, which relies on exceptional speed and maneuverability than with a Cam Akers or Dalvin Cook.

Here’s another clip from Webb in high school. The competition may not be the best, but the run is still ridiculous.

As we can see, Webb is adept at breaking tackles and shifting into another gear in the open. Webb reverses the field and misses several people outdoors before switching on the afterburner for a TD. This run reminds me of Chris Thompson’s earlier “Nole and Current Redskins” return, who knows how to make people miss and turn on the jets for big touchdowns.

Next topic: Fans react to La’Damian Webb’s commitment

Overall, FSU football fans should be excited about the prospect of working with Webb. It is fast and can make people miss, and the worst case scenario delivers depth of quality. At best, he will compete for the starting job and achieve significant repetitions this fall.

