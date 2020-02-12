‘What’.

That’s all this sculpture on Peter’s Hill says. It looks like an angry teen’s statement – like an angry text they could send, no capitalization and everything. But then you head towards St. Paul and things start to make sense.

Another word. This time it is, and in the distance there are more golden letters to chase. The game is on!

At this point, you may be wondering what it is about. Well, it’s an entertaining spread of Culture Mile, and you’d know that when you look at the base on which the words sit. But less of that, we have a way to accomplish!

If you’ve refreshed your modernist literature, you might recognize this quote at any moment …

Put it all together and what do you get?

“What will you meet if you turn this corner?”

It is a quote from Virginia Woolf’s novel Jacob’s Room and is about the secrets that are hidden on every corner in London. Culture Mile commissioned KHBT to create the series and used it as a guide for all the different things to do and see in the city.

We wholeheartedly recommend spending only 20 minutes on the trail. It’s an unusual but rewarding way to spend a lunch break in the city.