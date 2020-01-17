What are the top 12 celebrity rebounds no one has seen?

advertisement

When a celebrity relationship ends, it is often only a matter of time before the inevitable rebound relationship reaches the gossip cycle, and it is often surprising who the celebrity chooses to rebound. Whether big age differences like Scarlett Johansson and Sean Penn, attractive contrasts or even awkward timing like Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter – most of these relaxing relationships don’t last long. While these relationships are more than ever important, they serve the purpose of providing the perfect distraction to get over a bad breakup.

Most rebound relationships are surprising because they are hot and heavy at first, but go quickly. Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are the perfect example of this – they were already engaged after a month. Pete Davidson topped our list twice when he was in the position to be the rebounder and the reboundee. Channing Tatum found a relaxing relationship with singer Jessie J just a few months after Jenna Dewan’s divorce. Some celebrity rebound relationships are packed on the PDA, others remain under wraps like Nicole Kidman and Lenny Kravitz.

From Jennifer Aniston to Khloe Kardashian, here are the 12 best WTF celebrity rebound relationships no one has seen!

