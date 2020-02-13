Hunted is back and a whole lot of new participants are trying to go online for up to four weeks.

The latest group of “refugees” will try to flee to win a cash prize.

But they have to get past some of the best military and intelligence officers out there trying to track them down and catch them – and prevent them from potentially winning part of the £ 100,000 prize.

The award-winning program returns to the screens on Channel 4 at 9 p.m. on Thursday (February 13th) and made us think about the rules. Has anyone ever managed to beat the experts?

Previously, participants were allowed to carry everything they could and had access to a £ 250 bank account.

But this time it will be much more difficult as the refugees are freed from all their belongings and get no money.

You just have to rely on their networks and the kindness of strangers.

In the opening show, the new recruits need to identify the unknown city they are in and plan their escape from the helicopter circling above them to discover them.

And if they want to get away with part of the price, they have to stay hidden until the 25th day.

If they make it to this point, they have to find their way to an “extraction point” where they can get their hands on the money.

Since the show started five years ago, a total of 10 people have managed to see past the activists.

But will anyone make it this time?

Hunted Airs on channel 4 on Thursday at 9 p.m.