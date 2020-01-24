What are the potential tax benefits of LLC, C corp and S corp?

advertisement

As an accountant, you know that there are potential tax advantages and disadvantages for every type of business unit. It is important that you communicate these considerations to your customers to help them decide which legal corporate structure to build for their company. In addition to your insight, your clients should of course also consult a knowledgeable business lawyer who shares the legal ramifications of the different types of business.

Take a moment to explain the tax advantages and disadvantages so that you may find it easier to cover all the basics in your discussions with your customers.

LLC (limited liability company)

As an “unrecognized company” for tax purposes, the profits and losses of an LLC are incorporated into the personal tax returns of its owners (referred to as “members”). Note that an LLC is legally a separate entity from its members, so it offers some liability protection to its owners. In general, LLC members’ personal assets are not at risk if the company is sued or unable to pay its debts.

Tax benefits of the LLC structure

The owners decide how the profits are to be distributed – LLC members can choose how their business shares the company’s profits and losses among owners. This enables members to consider not only money invested, but also time and work when distributing profits.

Option for companies to qualify LLCs – LLC members can choose to have their LLC treated as an S corporation for tax purposes. More on that later!

Tax disadvantages of the LLC structure

Higher self-employment tax burden – All corporate profits from an LLC are subject to social security and Medicare tax. This can lead to an unfavorable financial situation for LLC owners as they have to pay taxes on their distributing portion of LLC’s profits themselves, even if they invest that money back into the business rather than distributing that profit.

C Corporation

A company or “C-Company” is an independent legal and taxable person. Its profits, losses and liabilities are tied to the business, not to its owners (shareholders). It has more complex compliance formalities than the LLC structure, but also offers the highest level of liability protection for the company’s owners.

Tax benefits from C-Corporation

The corporate tax rate can be cheap – The profits of a C corporation are taxed at the corporation tax rate. This can work in favor of business owners in certain circumstances. Depending on the location of the company and the personal tax situation of the shareholders, they may incur lower corporate tax rates than if they had been founded as an LLC and had to pay the individual income tax rate (and the self-employment tax) on all of their companies.

Possibly more options for tax deduction – As a corp, the company can receive more tax deductions than if it were run as an LLC, partnership or sole proprietorship.

S corporation option for qualified C corporations – Eligible C Corps can be taxed as S Corporation. I’ll explain more about it below. The main advantage of choosing the S-Corps over the C-Corps is that they can avoid the risk of “double taxation”. This leads me to the possible tax disadvantages of the C Corporation …

Tax disadvantages of the C Corporation

A double tax hit – A corporation’s profits are taxed when earned. All profits paid to shareholders as dividend income (which are not tax deductible to the company) will then be counted towards the shareholders’ individual tax returns.

S Corporation

The S-Gesellschaft is not a legal entity per se, but an option for a qualified LLC or company. The IRS explains what criteria an LLC or company must meet in order to receive corporate tax treatment.

Tax advantages of the S corporation

Reduces the self-employed tax burden for LLC members – The main benefit that LLC members receive by choosing S corp status is that only income paid to LLC members on the payroll are subject to self-employment tax. Profits paid as distributions are not subject to Social Security and Medicare tax. Therefore, the members of an LLC can find that the choice of S corp lowers their personal tax burden.

Allows C companies to avoid double taxation – As an S-company, the profits and losses of a company are included in the personal tax returns of the shareholders and are taxed (according to the ownership interest) at the applicable individual tax rates. The corporation does not pay income tax. Shareholders who are employees of the C Corporation only pay a self-employment tax on the wages or salaries that the Corporation pays them. Dividend income paid to shareholders is not subject to the self-employment tax. These funds are taxed either as ordinary income (at individual income tax rates) or as qualifying dividends (at capital gains tax rates).

Tax disadvantages of the S corporation

Can limit a company’s growth potential – S corps cannot have more than 100 shareholders, so companies that want to maximize their growth potential may restrict the S corp option.

Adequate compensation is key for LLC members who work as LLC employees – A GmbH must pay its owners adequate compensation for the work they do. If it pays its members inappropriately low wages and spends most of the money as a distribution, it could set red flags with the IRS and other tax authorities. It may appear that LLC members are playing the system in order not to pay their fair share of self-employment taxes.

Your role in customer decision making

As a finance and tax professional, your expertise is invaluable to clients as they make the critical decision about which business unit to choose. Remember to only make recommendations that you are authorized to make by law, and contact a trusted lawyer to learn about the legal implications of each business unit.

