The American Idol judges saw many country singers audition over the years and made it into the pool of finalists. Have you ever wondered what happened to some of them?

Of course, we all still keep an eye on Idol’s biggest country stars, like Carrie Underwood, who was the top-earning idol alum in 2014, Scotty McCreery and Kellie Pickler, but what about some of the candidates we don’t have? heard from in a while? After some digging, we found that many former Idol Country candidates have albums in progress or have been successful with recent releases. And some enjoyed the time at home, out of the spotlight, and added new members to their families!

Click through the gallery above to learn more about what Josh Gracin, Casey James, Bucky Covington, Kree Harrison and other former idols are doing now.