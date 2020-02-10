It looks like a confusing jumble of numbers and pictures, but the Tesla autopilot is also very similar to viewing a Terminator movie if you really think about it, since the computer records just about everything it was programmed to do. There are many variables that it does not notice, however, as it feels like it would be information overload if it were made so sensitive. Considering how many variables need to be taken into account when trying to take into account the landscape, what possibilities might arise in the event of a driver failure and many other problems, it is likely that the program will crash completely as it would be too much to do to take it in. But if you just drive down the street, it feels like you’re sitting in an AI that is on a search and destroy mission. Does anyone else start to worry a little about the technology that continues to develop our species? Many would probably say no, since we are still in control and it is difficult to argue about it, but with advances in AI still going on, it is hard to believe that one day we will forget what it is like to live without these many technological wonders.

In a way, since mobile phones and other devices have become an integral part of our lives. In fact, computers, like the one you just need to read this article, were at a time much larger, less complicated, and couldn’t even run a simple video game, let alone be designed to fit in a car and it could be in the past the autopilot activates, something that was unknown decades ago. What we have now is a kind of science fiction that our parents and grandparents have read about, machines that can do things that were only thought at the time and were considered unreachable at the time. Now that we have them, much of what we see is still hard to believe, as it goes far beyond what we would have thought possible a few decades ago. Of course, some people would say that they were expecting flying cars now, although it seems that this could also be on the drawing board, even if it hasn’t been realized yet.

Those who wish to return to a simpler time often see the new technology as something that is not necessarily needed, but is difficult, if not impossible, to stop. It is very true that humanity tended to move at a different and much more relaxed pace, but it is also true that the world was a completely different place in those days and there was less of us to satisfy and more freedom to do so just enjoy being. Nowadays, technology has to evolve to satisfy the masses, and this is happening on a large scale as more and more technological marvels emerge each year. When it comes to cars that can drive themselves, it is still a bit annoying to think that people willingly forego the ability to do something themselves because it talks about laziness, even though many people say it is safer and less trust in people like us tend to sometimes make a lot of blatant mistakes in judgment. Unfortunately, human judgment is still somewhat more reliable than the self-driving car at this point, as there are many reasons why such cars are not yet the best idea. It may sound like someone else wants to keep people up to date as much as possible, but relies entirely on a machine in many areas of life, even though it is already the case. It feels like a mistake.

The fact that the display looks like a Terminator film is troubling, as it creates the impression that if an AI is allowed to take over a car, nothing can be said that nothing will go wrong, even if it is not about the apocalypse, that so many people are still worried about. There is simply too much that can go wrong with the software, and too much can happen to the system to be really trustworthy. Yes, people work day and night to make sure all bugs are fixed, but it’s still satisfying to hold onto vehicles that can’t drive themselves.