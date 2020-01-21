Whales will appear across the pond at the first Call of Duty League home streak The latest hip hop news, music and media

advertisement

Wale will take his talents across the pond to open the opening concert of the London Royal Ravens home series of the Call of Duty League.

The announcement of the wow … That’s Crazy Crafter, to get things going with poetic infusions, was announced today (January 21) by the Esports organization RekTGlobal. The Grammy-nominated and platinum-winning artist will join a lineup in which international DJ Nicky Romero will also appear at the Copper Box Arena on February 8th.

London Royal Ravens Managing speaks about the announcement that whales will perform at the opening concert

Director Michael ODEE ODell, who acts as Chief Gaming Officer for the parent company ReKTGobal, added:

“With Wale joining the concert series, the Home Series brings together the greatest artists of hip-hop and the world

EDM as well as the world’s best Call of Duty professional athletes. “The opening weekend for the Royal Ravens in London is an unforgettable event with unforgettable performances, an action-packed esport tournament and lots of behind-the-scenes access for fans and the challenger scene.”

This is the latest news about the COD League. Last week we got our first look at the official street uniforms as well as the Air Force 1 made by Kickstradomis, the commissioner responsible for the league, Johanna Faries. Players will rock in Minneapolis from January 24th to 26th.

For our UK readers who would like to receive tickets to the event, click here. Looks like this is an event Call of Duty fans don’t want to miss.

Photo: Paras Griffin / Getty

