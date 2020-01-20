Whakatane teacher feels the impact of housing priceless 'threat to middle class'

advertisement

DELIVERED

Emma Bell says she was surprised to be rejected for a loan.

Whakatane teacher Emma Bell says she feels the crisis in the middle class.

Although she works full-time as a teacher, she and her husband cannot yet afford to buy their own house.

Her husband, who previously worked in customer service, shortened part-time hours to focus on taking care of their two children two years ago.

“Our main reason for moving out of Auckland was that it had gone crazy, it wasn’t really affordable. I couldn’t justify spending the amount you had to spend on a house that I didn’t think was worth so much,” Bell said.

A new survey by research group Demographia showed that the affordability of homes in New Zealand is getting worse, with average prices now seven times the average family income.

Auckland was the sixth most priceless city in the world to buy a house, with prices nearly nine times higher.

Researcher Hugh Pavletich told RNZ that it was “a threat to the middle class”.

And that was a problem for everyone because the middle class includes nurses, firefighters, police officers, social workers and – like Bell – teachers.

RNZ

What is happening in the crazy world of fluctuating house prices in New Zealand?

Bell said, when she and her family moved to Whakatane three years ago, she thought they could buy a house there.

But although they have been able to live in a family business rent-free, they have not yet been approved by a bank for a home loan.

The average house price in Whakatane is now around $ 475,000.

“Even the prices in Whakatane have risen enormously,” she said.

Her education colleagues struggled with similar concerns about affordability, she said.

She hoped they could buy quickly. Reports on house prices, which rose again faster this year, made her worried that if she didn’t get in now, she might not be able to.

“If we don’t buy now, will it get worse than it is?

“My husband may have to go back to work … I was quite surprised when we went to the bank last year and they said,” Sorry, we can’t give you a home loan. “A teacher’s income isn’t that bad. So we are currently out of that loop. “

Bell said she was worried that she and her husband were nearly 40 and still had no home of their own.

“Our professions will not change. We will no longer earn. How are we going to pay off a mortgage and retire within a decent timeframe, as well as live our lives and do the things we want to do – perhaps with a vacation. It seems that if you want to own a house, you have to give up those things. “

She said she was worried about people who were worse off. Although she is still hopeful that they may be eligible for a mortgage in the near future, perhaps with the help of a broker, others would not be so lucky.

“Our earnings aren’t great, but they’re not the worst.”

People who had more children or who earned less or were unable to work would be “completely out of the margin”.

She said that although it was allowed to tap KiwiSaver for a down payment, the price ceilings of the First Home Grant were generally too low.

