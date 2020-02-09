GIVEALITTLE

Kelsey Waghorn, a White Island guide, is recovering from the burns she suffered in the outbreak.

A tour guide seriously injured on Whakaari / White Island says she is covered with scars and skin displacement, but is making “enormous progress”.

Kelsey Waghorn, 25, was leading a group when the volcano erupted on December 9th.

She suffered up to 45 percent of her body’s full-thickness burns, Givealittle says, but her recovery is progressing.

Waghorn said in a recent update that everything healed twice as quickly as anyone predicted.

CONTINUE READING:

* Whakaari / White Island: Middlemore Hospital’s National Burns Center receives $ 100,000 for rehab equipment

* Whakaari / White Island victim says thank you in a letter from the hospital bed

* Whakaari / White Island eruption: ‘Brave young woman’ combats burns in the hospital

* “I will just keep pushing forward”: The message from the Whakaari / White Island Guide will be restored

FINISHED

On the afternoon of December 9th, Whakaari / White Island erupted as people visited the living volcano. The consequences were tragic.

“Even though I have my moments, I’m proud of the tremendous progress I’ve made. I am full of scars and dislocated skin, and that’s fine with me.”

Monday had been nine weeks since the outbreak and Waghorn lost work colleagues and good friends and suffered the burns.

“Since then, my body has been completely exhausted to a point where my heart rate in a 5-day coma was 157.

“Today there are about 100 left.”

She said her arms, hands, and a small portion of my stomach were transplanted on December 11 with her back and buttocks at the donor sites.

“The skin of the donor / body was removed from my legs, lower back and some touch-ups on my upper arms and transplanted on December 27th.”

Waghorn said this turned out to be quite “uncomfortable” since her back and buttocks were “harvested” a second time, along with a few strips from my thighs.

“At this point I was only twice (painfully) upright between these two transplants, with a lot of support from my beautiful body, my family and a handful of nurses.

“So there was a lot of blood, sweat and tears that took me to where I am today after my last interventions.”

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF

Kelsey Waghorn suffered full thickness burns to 45 percent of her body from the outbreak.

She said she didn’t remember much of her time in the intensive care unit and the first few days in the ward, but she was quite mobile now, if shaky and without strength.

“I am slowly regaining both hands – my right is worse than my left.

“But I work on that every day.”

She said there were complications with blood clots and infections, but the OR and ward team took care of it before it got too bad.

“Thank you again, thank you very much, thank you to everyone for your donations, kind words, time and hard work.

“I wouldn’t be here without you.”

On Monday, 1823 donors had donated $ 108,752 for Waghorn’s recovery.