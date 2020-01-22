advertisement

WH Smith PLC announced on Wednesday that total sales increased in the 20 weeks to January 18, but decreased on a comparable basis.

The British retailer

Sales in the travel business increased by 19%. Without InMotion and the recently acquired Marshall Retail Group, however, sales increased by 5%. On a comparable basis, sales increased by 3%.

The company announced that its UK store opening program remains on track and expects approximately 15 to 20 new units to open each year. Around eight of the new openings are to take place in hospitals.

Outside the UK, the company said its business growth strategy continued to progress well, noting the acquisition and ongoing integration of US travel agent Mashall Retail Group.

“This acquisition is in line with our strategic focus on Travel growth, nearly doubling the size of our international travel business and accelerating growth in the United States, the world’s largest travel retail market,” said CEO Carl Cowling.

In the high street business, total sales declined by 5% and on a comparable basis by 5%.

“Looking to the future, we are on the right track for the current year and as we continue to expand our share of the global travel market, the group is well positioned for the coming years,” added Cowling.

