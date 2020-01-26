Wexford starts winning with a convincing 11-point victory over Laois

advertisement

Wexford

2-27

–

2-16

Laois

Slaneysiders from Davy Fitzgerald’s started their Allianz NHL Division 1 campaign with a winning start with a convincing 11-point win over Laois at MW Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise on Saturday night.

In what was the Joe McDonagh Cup champions’ first game of 2019 in their county since last summer’s stunning win against Dublin, Wexford won two out of two in the Portlaoise location after pipping Galway to the Walsh Cup title last weekend .

Three goals in three minutes of injury time in the first half, two for the visitors and a happy second for the home team, meant that only two points separated the sides after an entertaining half of the swing.

The Leinster champions took full advantage of the wind behind their back in the final half to end up with 11 points to spare a reduced Laois side with only seven starters from their loss in All-Ireland Quarter-Final for Tipperary.

Eddie Brennan’s haunted pitchers went toe-to-toe with Wexford in the first half. Backed by a hard breeze and the monstrous puck-outs of Rowland, Laois looked for the opening goal of the night when Stephen Bergin met Willie Dunphy in the 16th minute.

Jack O’Connor’s freer and Ross King made the scoreboard keep ticking in the opening, while Laois had a slim one-point lead, while the parties went for extra time at the end of the half. However, Wexford saved for quick support from Conor McDonald and Aidan Nolan before All-Star nominated goalkeeper Enda Rowland’s searching ball fell forward in the Wexford net by his number one opponent.

Now assisted by the wind, Wexford slowly left his mark on the proceedings through the influence of Paudie Foley, Rory O’Connor, Cathal Dunbar and Paul Morris. Laois remained in contact with five more of the impressive king, but Wexford duly pulled and finished 11 points for the O’Moore men in the final whistle.

A trip to Parnell Park awaits the Laois hurlers next weekend while Wexford receives Clare at Wexford Park in Chadwick.

Wexford scorers: J O’Connor (0-6 free); C. McDonald (1-3); P Morris (0-4); R O’Connor, C Dunbar and P Foley (free) (each 0-3); A Nolan (1-0); L Og McGovern and K Foley (0-2 each); S Murphy (0-1).

Laois scorers: R King (0-11, 7 free); E Rowland (1-1, 1 free); W Dunphy (1-0); A Bergin, J Kelly, E Gaughan and J Keyes (0-1 each).

Wexford: M Fanning, S Donohoe, L Ryan, J O’Connor, D Reck, S Murphy, P Foley, K Foley, J O’Connor, L Og McGovern, R O’Connor, A Nolan, A Rochford, C McDonald , P Morris.

Subs: C Dunbar for Nolan (48), H Kehoe for J O’Connor (62), S Reck for Donohoe (65), S Casey for R O’Connor (66), J Cullen for D Reck (67).

Laois: E Rowland, L Senior, R Mullaney, D Hartnett, J Kelly, P Delaney, C McEvoy, F C Fennell, C Comerford, A Bergin, P Purcell, J Ryan, R King, W Dunphy, S Bergin.

Subs: F Flanagan for Comerford (38), J Keyes for Dunphy (52), E Gaughan for Bergin (52), A Connolly for Senior (65), C Stapleton for Kelly (66).

Ref: Fergal Horgan (Tipperary)

