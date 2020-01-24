Wetherspoons prohibits parents from ordering more than two drinks when they are with children

advertisement

Wetherspoons has caused outrage among parents after it became known that the pub chain has introduced a rule that prevents parents from buying more than two drinks when they are in the pub with children.

Anger was sparked when a poster appeared in a Wetherspoons pub in Gravesend, Kent, after an incident of “unruly behavior” stating the guidelines.

According to Mirror, the poster was hung up last Sunday. However, the nationwide policy that individual managers can implement at their discretion remains active across the UK.

The poster, which is said to have been removed, said: “As part of our licensing, it is our responsibility to ensure that we protect children from harm.

“Therefore, adults who are responsible for children are allowed to have one alcoholic drink and another alcoholic drink with a meal to sit on.”

The poster also said that staff would “have the legal right to refuse to sell alcohol to customers who exceeded the limit.”

A spokesman for JD Wetherspoon said of the ban: “The news was brief in the pub, but that’s no longer the case.

“The manager decided to put the poster in the pub to alert customers that they would not allow parents to drink while their children were running around the pub uncontrollably.

“The announcement had a positive impact, with mostly good feedback.”

The policy could be introduced at any time in pubs in Manchester – where managers think that’s right.

