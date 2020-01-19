Westwood wins national sport in Abu Dhabi for its 25th Tour Tour victory

advertisement

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – Lee Westwood secured his 25th European Tour victory on Sunday by winning the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

Westwood, who had a one-time tour overnight, has won in four different decades since the 1990s. The Englishman’s 5-under-par final (67) gave him a two-goal advantage over Victor Perez (63), Tommy Fleetwood (63) and Matthew Fitzpatrick (67) (271).

Bernd Wiesberger and second-round leader Francesco Laporta, who both started in the last round from Westwood, had lost their challenge after rounds 72 and 74.

The best-placed Brooks Koepka finished 34th with an 8-under-280 after a 69th place in the final round and eleven points behind Westwood.

It was Koepka’s first tournament since he returned from a knee injury, which he made worse in October when he slipped from the tee at the CJ Cup in South Korea. Previously, he had stem cell treatment for a partially torn tendon in his patella.

