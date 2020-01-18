Westwood 's Abu Dhabi Championship Leadership National sport

advertisement

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – Lee Westwood, who was chasing his 25th win in the European Tour, took a single lead after the third round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship on Saturday.

Westwood carded a seven-under-65-year-old, including an eagle in the par 5 round of 16, to switch to 14-under for the tournament.

advertisement

“I haven’t played golf much, I didn’t know what to expect. To be at the top one lap before the end is really positive, ”said the Englishman.

“I just go out and play as best I can and if it’s good enough, it’s great. I know I’m talented enough to win the tournament. It’s just about applying. “

Bernd Wiesberger and second-round leader Francesco Laporta have a shot from the top, Matthew Fitzpatrick a shot further down to 12-under. Sergio Garcia and Kurt Kitayama are under at 11.

The top-ranked Brooks Koepka recovered from a bad round on Friday and shot a two-under-70 mark. With nine shots behind the lead, he is in 48th place.

It is Koepka’s first tournament since returning from a knee injury, which he made worse in October when he slipped from the tee at the CJ Cup in South Korea. Previously, he had stem cell treatment for a partially torn tendon in his patella.

Li Haotong started two strokes before the lead, but the Chinese golfer’s challenge broke up with a fourfold bogey on the eleventh par and he ended the day six-under for the tournament.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

,

advertisement