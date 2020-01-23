advertisement

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The US Marshals Service for the southern district of West Virginia and the police of Charleston, West Virginia caught a murder suspect in Newport News on Thursday morning.

According to the Ministry of Justice, 35-year-old Gerald “Rodo” Spencer was wanted in connection with the murder of 32-year-old Ronald Seawright Jr. in April 2019, which was shot at the West End in Charleston. Warrants were secured against Spencer for first-degree murder, but he avoided the arrest.

West Virginia law enforcement taught that Spencer was hiding in Newport News. The information was passed on to US Marshals in Newport News, who located Spencer in a residence.

Police said Spencer initially tried to escape from a second-floor window at the back of the house, but barricaded himself inside after officers in the back yard challenged him.

He was taken into custody after a distance of 45 minutes.

