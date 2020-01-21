West New York woman hired to open Kangaroo Zoo

advertisement

NEW YORK – An animal lover wants to give New Yorkers the experience of living down under.

Laura Kagels is about to open the only kangaroo zoo in western New York.

“People love the kangaroos,” she said. “They love to interact with them.”

advertisement

She started adopting kangaroos three years ago and now lives with a dozen in her home.

The joeys are bottle-fed and cared for inside until they are old enough to live in a heated barn in the back country.

She is now working on turning a two-acre site into a zoo where people can take private tours and spend time with the kangaroos and joeys.

“We had so much water this year,” she said. “We just don’t have the enclosures ready to bring people in.”

Kagels plans to erect eight-foot-high fences on a two-hectare site. It must also be insured before visitors can connect to the money.

Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All rights reserved.

advertisement