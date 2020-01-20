West Indies cruise to win to draw T20 series with Ireland

advertisement

A 91 from Lendl Simmons helped the West Indies defeat Ireland with nine wickets to draw their T20 series 1-1.

Kevin O’Brien and Paul Stirling were deployed in Basseterre, the first skipped five consecutive four in the third when the tourists reached 50 within 3.2 overs.

But O’Brien’s innings ended two balls later when he ran Kieron Pollard for 36 out of 18 balls.

Shortly thereafter, Stirling fell for 11 with Dwayne Bravo and Pollard who both received three wickets each while the tourists fell from 74 for 2 to 138 all within 19.1 overs.

Windies openers Simmons and Evin Lewis kept ticking the scoreboard and reached 123 without losses, with 16 runs of their remaining 60 balls.

Lewis (46) wanted to end the game with a six, but his upper edge found wicket-keeper Gary Wilson, scoring Simmons the winning runs with his tenth maximum of the innings.

