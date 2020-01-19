West Acton Bridge Cafe: Apprentice's Cafe is one to appreciate

advertisement

Owners Gerry and Frank Marcangelo at The Bridge café, January 2020.

You saw it in The Apprentice, but the down-to-earth Bridge Cafe is a gem in itself.

“Hello, hello … come in. Then where do you work?”

The friendly greeting is quickly followed by a question about our employment. Few people ever stumble across the Bridge Cafe, a humble, greasy spoon on a West Acton side street. Most of the trade comes from the nearby shops in this little-visited industrial part of the city.

We explain that we are not locals, but are visiting the famous café near The Apprentice. This is where lost teams decide their failures, while successful competitors are won and eaten in style elsewhere.

It turns out that we are not the first on this mission. “Yes, we get a lot of tourism,” explains the owner. You wouldn’t imagine looking around this spartanly decorated café, but there are hints of his fame here and there. A rough, cut-out mask by Sir Alan Sugar presides over the signs for local shops.

Spot Lord Sugar.

The history of the café goes back much further than the recent television appearances. The owners Frank and Gerry Marcangelo have been serving meals here since the mid-1960s. They show no signs of slowing down and greet each newcomer like an old friend (which seems to be the case in many cases).

The menu has hardly changed since the 1960s. There are fried eggs, bacon, beans and bread here. where coffee is coffee and not cappuccino. Green tea is as exotic as it gets.

The main course is the Big Boy Breakfast. You can get all of this (with toast) for just £ 7.50->

You are FRIED!

“I’m the embarrassing vegetarian,” I admit, noticing that the menu contains meat every quarter. But they like to put together a mixture of beans, eggs, mushrooms and toast. “Don’t worry, we have all kinds of requests,” says Frank. A customer appears to have ordered fried egg floating on a jam bed. The mind is confused.

The café has been part of The Apprentice for about a decade. Frank explains that The Bridge was chosen as the closest traditional café to Black Island Studios, where parts of the show are filmed. The promotion recently switched to rival La Cabana 2 Cafe in Willesden, but that doesn’t seem to have affected the custom. Visitors can even get a “You’re fired!” Bridge Cafe mug for £ 7.99. By the way, when you order tea, make sure you get it with an (Alan) sugar.

Not exactly an “eye-catcher”, but wonderful inside.

After enjoying one of the friendliest and most famous cafes in London, we leave on a full stomach and in a good mood (even if we don’t – like the losers did after the showdown in the boardroom – in the back of a taxi). We’ll need both to return to North Acton Station through the drizzle in January.

The Bridge Cafe is located on Westfields Road, West Acton W3 0AP. The closest stations are West Acton and North Acton, each a 10-15 minute walk away.

