The first trailer for Wes Anderson’s new film The French Dispatch has been released. The film will be released on July 24th. Frances McDormand, Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Benicio del Toro, Owen Wilson, Elisabeth Moss, Adrien Brody, Timothee Chalamet, Edward Norton, Saoirse Ronan, Jason Schwartzman, Henry Winkler, Bob Balaban, Christoph Waltz, Anjelica Huston, Lyna Khoudri, Stephen Park and many others play the main role in the film. The score is from Alexandre Desplat.

The French Dispatch will tell stories “from the latest issue of an American magazine published in a fictional French city in the 20th century.” Anderson wrote the script and he wrote the story along with Jason Schwartzman, Roman Coppola and Hugo Guinness. The New Yorker recently offered a first look at the film, which is based on the history of the magazine.

The new film follows Anderson’s last film, the Isle of Dogs from 2018. Read Pitchfork’s review of the Isle of Dogs soundtrack and “How Wes Anderson Perfected the Music Nerd Soundtrack”.

