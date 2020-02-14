Twitter fans are angry with Wendy Williams After the show, the presenter beat up gay men for wearing women’s clothes.

On Thursday’s Hot Topics segment of the Wendy Williams Show, the star made some very controversial comments in which men – all men – were beaten up because they thought they understood what women were going through.

The drama started when Williams asked who her audience would go out to for Galentine Day – a fictional holiday where women celebrate Valentine’s Day with other women and not men.

Williams looked delighted when women cheered her audience, but as soon as she saw a man clapping, she lost him.

“If you’re a man and gossip, you’re not even part of it. They don’t understand the rules of the day. They are women who go out and get cheeky and then go home. You are not a part,” she said. “I don’t care if you’re gay. You don’t get one [menstruation] every 28 days.”

Then she beat up men because they didn’t understand how difficult life can be for women.

“You can do a lot of what we do, but I am offended by the idea that we are going through something that you will never go through,” she said.

After that, Williams turned her attention to the gays – and things became personal.

“And stop wearing our skirts and heels,” she said, referring to the now popular trend of gender fluid fashion. “Just say, girl, what do we have for us?”

“Look here now, gay men, you’ll never be the women we are,” Williams continued. “No matter how gay.”

It didn’t take long for gay men, women and LGBTQ supporters to beat up the host of the daily show for her seemingly insensitive comments

“Yes really? What kind of ignorance comes from your mouth regarding gay men who want to be women !! Really Wendy?” A fan tweeted.

“That was really inappropriate,” wrote another. “Gay men don’t want to be women.”

“After that I have no more respect for her. She needs to cool down her jets and realize that just because she is single and lives her life she cannot downgrade others to make her feel better. There are men out there who are more women than you could ever be, ”tweeted a third.

“You are not the decision maker who can be a woman,” added an angry fan. “Everyone can decide who he is.”

“#WendyWilliams tries to alienate the gay community if they are some of their biggest supporters. Oh dear, ”said another.

While Williams didn’t respond to the backlash, she said on her show that she stands by everything she says on stage.

“I tell you every day, and I mean that and I’ll keep it in mind: it’s so scary to get out of here and sit here alone with my loose mouth and sly humor,” said Williams. “And you know, I’m alone. I can only blame myself.”

“I say it and I mean it seriously,” she added.

RadarOnline.com readers know that this is not the first time Williams has been beaten up for her racy comments. Just last month, fans accused her of bullying after making fun of the Joker actor Joaquin Phoenix Palate scar.