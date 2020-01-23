Wendy Williams remains silent amid growing numbers in the petition demanding that she be fired

advertisement

Wendy Williams does not appear to be willing to file a Change.org petition to include in her hot topics. On Wednesday, the petition that was created a few days ago exceeded its target of 75,000 signatures, although the gossip queen has not yet commented on it.

In response to her comments on Joaquin Phoenix’s appearance and her obvious mockery of those with split lips and palates, the petition has now soared to nearly 80,000 show signatures.

“I have a child who was born with a cleft lip and a palate,” wrote one signatory. “It was very cruel and inappropriate because I find it very offensive. It has to be removed from daytime television and fired.”

advertisement

“There is no excuse for someone who makes fun of someone,” commented another who advocated the dismissal of Williams. “She is a bully and I will not see her show and boycott companies that advertise / support her show.”

“We should always accept ourselves as we are,” added someone else. “This is bullying and rude, totally unacceptable behavior, and I and my family will watch their show. If they don’t do anything, we won’t watch anything on this TV channel either. Then the ratings will go down because I know we’re not there are not the only ones. “

“Bullying is NEVER okay, especially as an adult, even less than an adult who has taken on a public role,” wrote a fourth. “Set a good example. Treat others the way you want to be treated. Being kind and respectful is not difficult; she knew better and did it anyway. Time to let them go.”

“Making fun of people with disabilities while having a national talk show is the culmination of irresponsibility and ignorance,” commented another.

With the title “Wendy Williams is Fired,” the creator Corey Perry told his friends that he had a son with a cleft lip and wrote that Williams was a disgusting person who “should be excluded from daytime television”.

Although Williams was not yet interested in raising the petition, she raised the outrage she caused with her comments by admitting that she was wrong. She also announced that the Wendy Williams Show made a donation to Operation Smile and the American Cleft Palate-Craniofacial Association.

advertisement