Wendy Williams enjoy her new life as a single divorced woman!

The talk show host, 55, appeared on January 23 after The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and confirmed her divorce from ex Kevin Hunter has been completed. She has also discussed her new chapter since she deviated from her 25-year marriage.

“I was divorced after nine months. In my old life, a door closed, the new chapter was so nice, ”she said to Fallon.

She admitted that she’s not angry and doesn’t regret it, but she was blind to how her life imploded.

“I really didn’t think it would, but it seems so natural,” she said. “Our son is 19. He is in college. I wish the best for the other.”

In this new phase of life, Williams announced that she no longer lives in New Jersey, but moved to New York and coined the nickname “Wendy in the City”.

In addition to changing her physical location, she is now plunging back into the dating scene.

In her search for a new friend, the host Fallon said that she decided not to use dating apps. “I like eye contact,” she said before mentioning that she wanted someone to be financially responsible.

“When you grow up, you realize within five minutes that even the worst guy, visual, size, or whatever, if he’s wild, is there,” she said, adding, “as long as he can pay his own bills ! “

As RadarOnline.com reported exclusively, the talk show queen has a long list of additional requirements for potential lovers before she even wants to enter into a serious relationship.

“He must be divorced and not separated,” a source told radar earlier. “He has to do a lie detector test to see if he has ever been cheated before.”

“He can have children when they are grown up and moved out,” the source continued, noting that the man “needs to have a job and show his finances” and “It doesn’t matter to him if they show up about him on her show.” speaks because you will. “

Readers know that Hunter welcomed a love child with his lover. Blindsided filed for divorce in April 2019. Since her separation, the television personality has been discovered on some dates and even introduced a new man to her staff. The divorce was officially closed on January 21, 2020.

