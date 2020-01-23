Wendy Williams, Kevin Hunter complete the divorce 9 months after the separation

advertisement

The end of the street. Wendy Williams completed her divorce Kevin Hunter On Tuesday January 21st, a source close to the situation confirms us weekly.

The presenter on the Wendy Williams Show [55] and the TV producer [47] have each agreed to forego maintenance and will share the proceeds from their Livingston, New Jersey apartment when it is sold, the news reports ,

Williams is reportedly going to keep $ 1 million in life insurance, which Hunter is entitled to in the event of her death, but which she can cut annually. She is also responsible for covering his health insurance under her current policy.

The New York Post column reported that the couple’s shared bank account will go to the former radio personality, and Hunter will sign all of his shares in Wendy Williams Productions Inc. to his now ex-wife, making her the sole owner of the companies. In return, Hunter reportedly received an undisclosed lump sum from Williams and a severance payment from the manufacturing company. He retains ownership of his shops and cars, which include a Ferrari and a Rolls-Royce.

Williams filed for divorce from Hunter in April 2019 after more than 21 years of marriage. Her personal representative said in our day: “Kevin supports Wendy and they work through this process together.”

The former couple married in November 1997 and shared 19-year-old son Kevin Hunter Jr. The author of Ask Wendy previously had a short marriage to a seller in 1994. She never revealed his identity.

Williams submitted papers to end their union with Hunter after having a daughter with his lover. Sharina Hudson, He later apologized to the host of the talk show in a statement to us, saying, “I’m not proud of my recent actions and take full responsibility.”

For his part, Williams referred to Hunter’s “great indiscretion” in an interview with the New York Times Magazine in August 2019, adding: “I never thought I would be in this position. I am a very forgiving person, but there are one thing that I could never participate in, and that one thing happened. “

