advertisement

Wendy Williams may have announced that No leaks leaves The Real Housewives of Atlanta on Tuesday, January 21st, as a result of The Wendy Williams Show … but the presenter apparently had no permission – or no precise facts – from the longtime peach holder.

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta Stars: Where Are They Now?

“I paused between the commercials, my office is right behind the set. I had to go to the toilet and looked at my cell phone between the commercials. And NeNe texts, “I quit,” said the 55-year-old host to guest Jerry O’Connell, “I’m surprised I got it because I don’t have a service in my office, but I got it.”

advertisement

Williams continued: “I know something about NeNe that you will all cry, be sad and feel bad for her. She carries the weight of a huge thing on her shoulders. I’m not going to say it, she has to say it. But in my opinion, NeNe, you need this platform to explain the other part of your life. “

The author of Ask Wendy then implied that the 52-year-old Leakes had more to share.

“Forget arguing with them. You have this secret and this secret will melt their hearts. Because I cried with her when she shared it with me,” Williams said. “No, you need this platform to explain that. That’s all. I’m telling you. No, don’t stop. “

A dictionary for real housewives in GIFs

A representative from Leakes informed Us Weekly that the Glee Alum has not yet made a decision about their future in the Bravo series.

“It was a particularly difficult couple of weeks for Nene and she was on the way to her friend in private correspondence,” the statement said to us. “Nothing has been confirmed or officially decided for the next season.”

According to a source near the show, Leakes was talking to her friend about the situation.

“NeNe goes through this every season, it is never certain that she or one of the women will officially return until she sits down with Bravo to discuss it after each season,” explains the source. “She was just on the way to Wendy, she didn’t officially decide either way.”

“Real housewives” stories that marked the decade on Bravo

Leakes, an original housewife from Atlanta, left her full-time position after seven seasons in 2015. She then returned in 2017 for the tenth season.

“This season NeNe feels more than ever consistently attacked by the other women and not supported by the network,” says the source, noting that her husband Gregg licksThe fight against cancer has influenced her attitude to the series. “With Gregg, who survives cancer, she’s in a different headspace and is extremely frustrated with the daily attacks she receives from the other women. She managed to get bad for someone else.”

Before the 12th season began, NeNe, which one does not agree with, was broadcast Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Mooretold us that she wanted her comrades-in-arms to be exposed.

“I am looking forward to finally or hopefully praying with an open wig, showing some of the true colors [of my co-stars] this season and who they really are,” said NeNe in October 2019. “I hope so that the circle closes. And let’s see some of the real bullies around here. And let’s see, I hope they show that part of the gang has broken up. Because there are a lot of clashes. “

The Real Housewives of Atlanta will air on Bravo Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.

advertisement