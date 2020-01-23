Wendy Williams has $ 1 million in life insurance

advertisement

Wendy Williams is officially a free woman!

The 55-year-old landlady has divorced her 20-year-old husband. Kevin HunterCan confirm RadarOnline.com.

Radar’s final verdict shows the judge awarded the final seal of approval on Tuesday, January 21, nine months after Williams applied for a divorce.

“Based on the powers and powers of this court and the acts of the legislature in such a case, which have been taken and provided for, the following are hereby ordered and decided that the applicant, Wendy Hunter, and the accused, Kelvin alias Kevin Hunter, be divorced Marriage credits for the reasons mentioned above as well as the parties and each of them are exempted and relieved of their obligation. “The documents were.

A property settlement agreement was signed on January 16, five days earlier, according to New Jersey court records.

Williams is now forced to “take out $ 1 million in life insurance to ensure that husband receives the net after-tax severance payments.” This means that 48-year-old Hunter will receive severance payments after leaving the Wendy Williams Show due to the fact that he was previously employed there. Williams is also forced to take out life insurance for himself so that Hunter can continue to be paid in the event that she suddenly dies and the show has to be stopped.

Each year, Williams can file an application to reduce the amount of life insurance while the amount is sufficient for Hunter to receive the compensation owed to him.

As Radar previously reported, Williams announced in April that she had separated from her baby father after Hunter’s lover at the time gave birth to her love child, a girl.

“Kevin had a great deal of indiscretion that he had to deal with for the rest of his life. An indiscretion that I’m not going to deal with, ”Williams told The New York Times Magazine in August. “I never thought I would be in this position. I am a very forgiving person, but there is one thing that I could never participate in and that one thing happened. “

The show host has recaptured her life and recently admitted on her show that she’s serious about a new man!

