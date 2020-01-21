Wendy Williams fans die out after the petition's firing has gone viral

advertisement

After Wendy Williams made controversial comments about Joaquin Phoenix and seemed to make fun of those with cleft lip and palate, a Change.org petition that was supposed to fire her brought in thousands of signatures. The petition itself has sparked a broader discussion about its future as a moderator of its popular daytime television program. Williams later apologized for her comments, but that didn’t stop people from signing the petition.

Change.org user Corey Perry launched the petition entitled “Wendy Williams is being fired” earlier this month. The petition now has more than 67,300 signatures.

“So this ignorant job decided to mock Joaquin Phoenix and his ‘rabbit lip, lip lip, palate’ on daytime television and even went so far as to pull her upper lip with his finger, which is a complete shame,” wrote Perry. “Children can be cruel, and as the mother of an amazing little man who was born with a lip that is completely bilaterally split, hard and soft on the palate, I find it utterly outraged to make fun of something that is completely out of control of our control. “

In the end, Perry wrote, “What I’m saying is that she’s a disgusting person and, in my opinion, if Don Cherry was fired for” you people “she should be excluded from daytime television.”

Since the petition was viralized, fans have shared their views of Williams elsewhere.

“I think she is a tyrant. I don’t like her very much,” wrote a fan on Facebook. “I would just like to see her without a show. But at the moment she has freedom of speech in this county where she is protected. I don’t like it … but here we are.”

“She is a terrible person, I don’t think she personally apologized to Joaquin, that’s what she has to do and then stop being such a rude bully on TV,” wrote another. “I don’t know how she got this job in the first place.”

“No matter what people she works for, she still doesn’t give her the right to judge someone or make fun of someone,” commented another. “It should lose its job and be avoided by industry.”

“Bring me the petition … I would sign it immediately,” commented another on Facebook. “She would have a meltdown if The View (no, I don’t watch this show either) degraded her like she was doing everyone she talks about on national television. I hope she can take it as if she would cut it out . “

This last controversy for Williams started earlier this month when she made fun of Phoenix, who has been busy recently receiving joker awards.

“If he cuts his mustache, he has a broken hair. He has one of these – what do you call it? Cleft lips and palate,” Williams said on her show before sticking her finger into her mouth like a hook.

Williams was quickly publicized on social media and finally apologized in a tweet on January 15 to Adam Bighill, a Canadian Football League player whose son was born with a cleft palate. Williams said her show made a donation to Operation Smile and the American Cleft Palate-Craniofacial Association.

Photo credit: ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images

