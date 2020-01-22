advertisement

The fans are convinced that they heard Wendy Williams ripping a film in one of the last episodes of her show, and the story is still in the air. In the wake of The Wendy Williams Show on Friday, during Williams’ “Hot Topics” segment, many viewers had a strange noise that frowned. Social media heteros still laugh at the clip today.

Williams sat in her usual armchair on the set of her talk show on Friday, wearing bright red overalls and extravagant jewelry. She had crossed one leg over the other and was leaning to the right, her elbow on the armrest.

Williams devoted much of Friday’s “hot topics” segment to the NFL star, the NFL star who was recently accused of hitting a cop on the ass. Around the nine-minute mark came a muffled noise over the microphone that many fans thought was flatulence.

If that wasn’t enough, Williams seemed to pause at that moment before finally walking on as if she hadn’t heard anything. So far, she has not commented on the moment, although it has gone viral on Twitter. The clip was broadcast on social media all weekend and was usually paired with the new nickname “Windy Williams”.

“WENDY FARTED !!! Sounds like a REALLY hot topic …”, tweeted a fan with a nasty emoji.

“Wendy Williams farted on live TV. 2020, I love you,” added another.

WENDY FARTED !!! It sounded like a REALLY hot topic … 💨🤢 @WendyWilliams #Windywilliams pic.twitter.com/DWcXrBDaSQ

– Jonothan (@Jono_Mooney), January 18, 2020

“WHAT? The microphone recorded that, right? She can’t control her farts. Wow,” a third person marveled.

Some people on the Internet even said this incident was a kind of “karma” for Williams’ often critical words about other celebrities in the air. In fact, many are still angry with the talk show host for mocking Joaquin Phoenix’s facial scar in one of the last episodes.

Last week, Williams pointed out the scar on Phoenix ‘upper lip resulting from the corrective surgery that repaired his cleft palate. Williams even cited the disease as evidence that she knew it was a medical problem. After that, thousands of people with cleft palates called her to make fun of him.

That’s what she gets when she talks about SHIT every fucking day! #karma #elderly #flatulence #haha #WindyWilliams @WendyWilliams #howyoudoin #howsyourassdoin #TrollGotTrolled

– ♡ Fallon (@iamPrettyFallon) January 21, 2020

Some of these viewers even organized an online petition to Fox asking the company to fire Williams for the joke. At the time of this writing, more than 74,000 people have signed the petition, and more are signing by the minute.

Williams apologized last Wednesday in a post on Twitter for her joke about Phoenix.

“I would like to apologize to the split community and in honor of Beaus we are donating our show to @operationsmile and @AmerCleftPalate and encouraging our Wendy Watchers to learn more and support the split community,” she wrote.

