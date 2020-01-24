Wendy Williams confirms that her divorce from Kevin Hunter is complete

advertisement

Wendy Williams confirmed that her divorce from Kevin Hunter was final on Thursday night when she appeared on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Williams said she didn’t regret marrying Hunter on a whim that she shared with 19-year-old son Kevin Jr. The two had been married for more than two decades and separated after Hunter reportedly had a child with his lover.

“I’m divorced after nine months,” Williams said to Fallon. “A door closed in old life, the new chapter was so beautiful.”

Williams called her marriage “I don’t regret 25 years” and added: “But you know what, sometimes people go on living. And I have to tell you something, I’m now – I don’t live in Jersey anymore, it’s Wendy in City. “

Fallon asked the host of the Wendy Williams Show if she wanted to go out with someone, but she played shyly.

“I am?” Williams asked in response. “Do I look like I have a hard time?”

Williams filed for divorce in April 2019, and TMZ confirmed on Wednesday that the divorce had ended. However, Williams didn’t mention divorce on her Thursday show.

According to TMZ, Williams will keep the former couple’s home in Florida, and Hunter will pocket the money they made from selling their home in New Jersey. The two also refrain from maintenance, as can be seen from court files on page 6.

Hunter also hands her his shares in Williams’ production company. She also gets her shared bank account while Hunter kept his cars and business.

Hunter and William’s relationship ended after Hunter reportedly had a child with his lover. In a New York Times Magazine profile, Williams confirmed that Hunter has a daughter with another woman.

“Kevin had a great deal of indiscretion to deal with for the rest of his life,” Williams said in August. “An indiscretion that I will not deal with. He will always be my family because we have a 19 year old son, we were 25 years together and we were married for 21 years. But there was no hesitation. I am out. That is everything I can say. “

Still, Williams said she would not speak badly of Hunter publicly because he was her “first true love.”

“People want me to hate and scream and talk,” said Williams. “I won’t. It bothers me that people say … it bothers me that people say: ‘Keep it as clean as possible because you have a child together.’ That’s not the main reason to keep it clean. The main reason why I’m not going to talk bad about Kevin is that he was my first real love. I’m not going to let people talk badly. I’m talking dirty about him, but then I get I in my apartment the door is closed and I speak to myself in the mirror. I never thought I would be in this position. I am a very forgiving person, but there is one thing that I could never participate in. and one thing happened. “

Hunter admitted his indiscretions to PEOPLE in an April statement.

“I’m not proud of my recent actions, take full responsibility, and apologize to my wife, family, and great fans,” Hunter said. “I’m going through a period of self-reflection and trying to correct a few mistakes.”

Photo credit: Michael Tran / FilmMagic / Getty Images

